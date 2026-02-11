Expand / Collapse search
Novo CEO blasts ‘mass compounding’ of GLP-1 drugs as safety battle escalates

Hims & Hers fires back, calling legal action 'blatant attack by Danish company on millions of Americans'

Novo Nordisk President and CEO Mike Doustdar joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the launch of the first GLP-1 weight-loss pill in the U.S., the lawsuit against Hims & Hers and talks with the Trump administration on drug pricing. video

Novo CEO outlines long-term strategy amid Trump-era drug talks: ‘We’re here to stay’

Novo Nordisk President and CEO Mike Doustdar joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the launch of the first GLP-1 weight-loss pill in the U.S., the lawsuit against Hims & Hers and talks with the Trump administration on drug pricing.

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are now the focus of a heated legal battle, with a leading drugmaker warning that copycat versions pose a risk to patient safety.

"When you go and try to source raw materials from China or unknown sources, put it in an injection, and sell knockoff medication, there is something wrong with this," Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk, told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

Novo, best known for its blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Wegovy, has filed a lawsuit against Hims & Hers Health, accusing the telehealth company of selling compounded, unapproved versions of its semaglutide-based medications, including a copycat version of its newly launched daily pill.

Doustdar said the introduction of the oral option broadens access for patients who are reluctant to use injections, but he sharply criticized what he described as widespread "mass compounding" of GLP-1 drugs by telehealth firms.

DANGEROUS 'GRAY-MARKET' WEIGHT-LOSS DRUGS FLOODING US AS EXPERTS WARN OF RISKS

Woman taking a GLP-1 injection

A woman injects a GLP-1 injection into her stomach in this undated photo taken at an undisclosed location. (iStock)

"Compounding is supposed to be for a few individuals that have, let’s say, allergic reactions to the real medicine," he said. "But this mass compounding — it’s quite unbelievable that it has gotten to this point."

He added that Novo has filed multiple lawsuits against compounders, arguing that the launch of a compounded pill version crossed a line.

"I think the nail in the coffin, as they say, was when they completely made a new drug — the pill — a compounded version of it and basically tried to introduce that to the market," he said. "That’s where we felt enough is enough."

TARGET BEEFS UP PROTEIN, SUPPLEMENT OFFERINGS, CAPITALIZING ON WEIGHT LOSS DRUG TREND

Pharmacist holding a box of 1.5mg Wegovy tablets

A pharmacist displays a box of Wegovy pills at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah on Thursday, Jan. 15.  (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hims & Hers fired back against Novo Nordisk in a statement issued to multiple outlets this week, blasting the legal move as "a blatant attack by a Danish company on millions of Americans who rely on compounded medications for access to personalized care" and accusing "Big Pharma" of "weaponizing the U.S. judicial system to limit consumer choice."

"This lawsuit attacks more than just one medication or company – it directly assaults a well-established, vital component of U.S. pharmacy practice that has improved patient care for everything from obesity to infertility to cancer," a representative for the company said, per the New Jersey business publication NJBIZ.

The company also cited its history of providing "safe access to personalized healthcare to millions of Americans," adding that it will "continue to fight to provide choice, affordability and access."

AIRLINES HAVE 580 MILLION REASONS TO LIKE GLP-1 WEIGHT-LOSS DRUGS, ANALYSIS FINDS

The New York Stock Exchange with a Hims and Hers banner on it

The New York Stock Exchange with a Hims & Hers Health, Inc. banner is pictured as a person runs past in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York on Jan. 21, 2021 (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

For some time, patients seeking GLP-1 therapy for conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease and metabolic syndrome have sought compounded alternatives after facing insurance roadblocks that created cost challenges for brand-name medications.

Doustdar said Novo’s recent cost reductions have eliminated the need for copycat drugs due to what he described as pricing similarities between branded and compounded versions.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to break down the new FDA-approved weight loss pill, concerns over cost and safety and how GLP-1 drugs could transform obesity care. video

Dr. Marc Siegel talks new Wegovy weight loss pill

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to break down the new FDA-approved weight loss pill, concerns over cost and safety and how GLP-1 drugs could transform obesity care.

However, when Hims & Hers briefly launched its compounded oral semaglutide, it was marketed at about $49 per month as an introductory price and around $99 per month thereafter, lower than Novo’s FDA-approved oral Wegovy, which launched at roughly $149 per month and can cost up to $299 at higher doses under self-pay pricing.

Hims & Hers later pulled the oral compounded medication from its platform following legal threats from Novo and scrutiny from federal regulators.