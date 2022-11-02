Cash Back Day: Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and others helping consumers earn money

RetailMeNot's Cash Back Day event returns on Thursday, giving consumers the chance to earn money back while shopping at over 2,500 major retailers.

The fourth annual 48-hour event is slated to ease the financial burden on shoppers during the holiday shopping season set against an uncertain economic environment and painfully high inflation.

The company said it recognized the "significant impact" that inflation is having on budgets and this year, there are double the amount of cash back offers.

"RetailMeNot is putting cash back into shoppers' pockets to relieve some of the challenges they’ll be facing this season, and our Cash Back Day event is a prime opportunity to get ahead of the holiday shopping hustle and enjoy savings in the form of cash back for later purchases," RetailMeNot shopping expert Kristin McGrath said in a statement.

Starting Nov. 4., shoppers can find offers of up to 20% cash back from Amazon, Lowe's, Macy’s, Walmart, Samsung, Dr. Martens and Ray-Ban.

Some brands such as Walmart Inc., Samsung, Groupon and Bose are offering deals for up to five times cash back on apparel, tech, home decor, entertainment and travel.

In 2021, RetailMeNot said shoppers were able to get an average of $18 cash back for each order.

To get the deals, shoppers will have to create a RetailMeNot account, activate an offer and then make the purchase on the retailer's site as normal.

The cash back rewards will go onto shoppers RetailMeNot accounts, which can then be transferred to their bank account via Venmo or PayPal within 45 days, according to the company.

