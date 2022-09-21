Parents brace for holidays as inflation hits the toy aisle hard

With the holiday season fast approaching and parents anticipating tough price hikes in the toy market, The Toy Insider editor-in-chief Marissa Silva brings the hottest and most cost-efficient toys on the market to "Mornings with Maria."

"We really recommend that consumers build in another 15% or so into your 15%. Now, it may be only working out to about two or three dollars per toy, but if you're buying for a lot of kids, it can add up pretty quickly," Marissa Silva told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

10 POPULAR KIDS TOYS THAT WILL BE SOLD AHEAD OF HOLIDAY SEASON AT BJ'S

The Toy Insider revealed its "Hot 20 Toy List" for 2022; a few notable products include the "Level Up Gaming Chair," "Cocomelon Ultimate Learning Bus," and the "Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pokémon Go Elite Trainer Box." According to Silva, the "Level Up Gaming Chair" is "sure to sell out" this winter.

"This is an amazing toy for 18 months and up. But it's a replica sort of these gaming chairs that adults and older kids are playing with when they play their video games. But this is really cute one," Silva continued. "It's really cool, educational and screen-free."

One of the hottest kids programs that has recently taken the world by storm is "Cocomelon." With over 139 billion views on YouTube and 143 million subscribers, Cocoemelon has become the most viewed YouTube channel in the United States, practically ensuring the success of their new toy, "The Cocomelon Ultimate Learning Bus."

"When you drop in the letter, it recognizes the letter. It'll tell you which one you dropped in. So kids are learning phonics, letters, numbers," the editor-in-chief said.

Though Americans everywhere are feeling overwhelmed by inflation, the "Hot 20 Toy List" provides consumers with highly regarded yet cost-effective toys for the 2022 holiday season.



For more information on where to find the most sought-after toys ahead of this holiday season, visit The Toy Insider's Holiday Gift Guide on their website.