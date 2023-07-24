Carnival Cruise passenger allegedly jumps overboard; Coast Guard searching

The search for a male Carnival Cruise passenger who allegedly jumped from the ship remained ongoing as of Monday.

The search efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard started after receiving notification that a 30-year-old Carnival Elation cruise ship guest had gone overboard Sunday near Florida, according to a tweet. They involve both air and surface crews.

The ship had been cruising on a path towards Jacksonville, Florida, when a male guest "jumped overboard," Carnival Cruise Line told FOX Business in a statement.

"The crew was notified by his traveling companion late in the afternoon about his missing status after he had not been seen all day. Sadly, after an exhaustive search and a review of security camera footage it was determined that he jumped," the statement continued.

The Coast Guard for the 7th District said the missing guest's name was Jaylen Hill in a late Monday afternoon tweet, adding its crews "continue to search" for him. He went overboard just under 100 miles east of the southeastern city of Melbourne, according to the authorities.

Carnival Cruise Line said the Elation was "advised to continue to Jacksonville" after informing authorities of the situation on Sunday. It reached that destination the following morning.

"The Carnival Care Team is providing support to the guest’s family and our thoughts are with them and the guest," Carnival also told FOX Business.

The crews involved in the search come from "air stations Miami, Clearwater & Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon," the Coast Guard said Monday morning.

The Carnival Elation, the 855-foot ship where the missing man had been a guest, first set sail in the late 90s. It typically sails from Jacksonville to the Bahamas for trips lasting 2-5 days, Carnival's website said.

The cruise to the Bahamas that the Elation was completing when the man went overboard had spanned four days, according to Carnival.

The company has a total of about two dozen ships under the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

