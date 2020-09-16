Carnival Cruise Line cancels more voyages, sells 2 ships

Carnival Cruise Line canceled more of its 2021 voyages Wednesday and announced the sale of two older ships as the coronavirus pandemic continues to calm travel around the world.

The company said it sold the Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination, both launched in the mid-1990s, as it moves to remove “less efficient ships from its fleet.” The cruise line had previously sold two other ships, the Carnival Fantasy and the Carnival Inspiration, in July.

“While we are sad to see Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination leave our fleet, it is a necessary move as it allows us to focus on ships that offer the greatest variety of features and stateroom accommodation for our guests,” Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line president, said in a written statement.

Carnival said it will continue to operate four upgraded Fantasy-class ships when voyages resume: the Ecstasy, Sensation, Elation and Paradise. Each of those ships features new dining and entertainment options as well as additional balcony staterooms.

Coronavirus safety precautions have forced cruise lines besides Carnival around the world to cancel their voyages. And Disney Cruise Line said this week that the debut of its newest ship would be delayed by a shipyard issue.

Carnival also announced further cancellations for four of its ships as they undergo dry dock enhancements. Carnival Magic voyages from Miami will be canceled until Mar. 13, 2021; Carnival Paradise voyages from Tampa will be canceled until March 19, 2021; Carnival Valor voyages from New Orleans, including the transatlantic cruise and return from Barcelona, will be canceled until Apr. 29, 2021; and Carnival Spirit voyages from Brisbane will be canceled through May 16, 2021.

Duffy said the extended pause in cruise operations has impacted shipyard availability and forced the cruise line to reschedule required dry docks.

“As we continue to work through issues related to our eventual return to operations, we are committed to providing our guests and travel agent partners with certainty where we can, although we regret disappointing our guests,” Duffy said. “We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our guests and hope to welcome them back on board soon.”