SeaWorld permanently cuts nearly 1,900 already furloughed employees

SeaWorld Entertainment permanently laid off nearly 1,900 of its already furloughed employees this month at three of its Florida parks, part of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with the state, the layoffs impacted 1,896 employees working within multiple departments at SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove.

The WARN ACT requires companies to give employees notice of at least 60 days prior to closing plants or issuing widespread layoffs.

Earlier this month, SeaWorld, which operates 12 theme parks across the U.S., disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it would be permanently laying off some of its theme park and corporate employees who were already furloughed while also estimating that it would be spending between $2.5 million and $3 million related to employee severance costs.

"While we were able to bring thousands of furloughed Ambassadors back to work and hoped to bring back everyone, the current environment requires us to set up the company for long term success," a SeaWorld spokesperson previously told FOX Business in a statement.

As a result, the company "determined that it must transition certain park and corporate personnel from a furloughed status to a permanent layoff," the spokesperson added.

The sweeping cuts included more than 450 food service attendants, 272 park operation hosts, 121 performers and over a dozen senior trainers. The company dismissed more senior-level positions, including the role of vice president of resort development, according to the state notice.

SeaWorld began the phased reopening of some of its parks with reduced operating days and capacity limitations as early as June 6 after being shuttered since mid-March. However, the path to recovery proved to be no easy task.

As a result of closures, the company also reported a 95% loss in revenue over the three-month period ending June 30. The company also saw a significant decline in foot traffic as it began to phase in operations. In July, the company noted that its attendance had plummeted to as low as 10 percent of its usual crowds in recent weeks due to self-imposed restrictions implemented to safeguard against the virus.

Before the parks closed in March, the company was off to a strong start in 2020 with record-setting attendance and revenue in January and February, according to its quarterly financial report.

Shortly after the pandemic struck, the company was forced to furlough over 90% of its workforce.

Representatives for SeaWorld did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

