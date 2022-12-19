Career challenge at the holidays: How do you handle the office gift exchange?

The holidays are here and many American companies hold an office gift exchange right around this time, which can be a fun way to celebrate the season with colleagues and share a little holiday cheer.

Although exchanging gifts can be festive and fun, remember that you’re in a professional setting.

There are several ways to keep your gift-giving suitable for the workplace, experts say.

What types of gifts are good choices?

First, after the gifting event is announced, be sure to stick to the defined policy.

"The gift should be within the parameters set by the office," Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert with The Protocol School of Texas in San Antonio, told FOX Business.

"In other words, don’t spend more money than what was noted," she continued — but don’t "spend so little that you look as if you don't care."

If the office holds a gift exchange and you don’t know the recipient, something useful as well as thoughtful would be a good choice, Gottsman said.

She suggested gifts people can use on a daily basis, such as smartphone gloves, a 2023 journal, a pair of movie tickets, a few lottery tickets or a gift card.

What about the gift card idea?

If the maximum to spend is $25, do a $25 gift card, Gottsman said.

"If the minimum is $20 and the maximum is $50, I recommend moving toward the higher amount," Gottsman said, suggesting the gift card be placed in a festive holiday greeting card with a message wishing the receiver well.

Are any gifts off limits?

If you have to think twice about whether a gift is appropriate, it’s best to skip it, experts say.

"Gifts that are inappropriate or offensive and could potentially cause a claim of harassment or discrimination should be avoided, such as intimate clothing, gag gifts, personal care items and adult items," Mariko Paul, assistant general counsel and HR consultant with Engage PEO, told FOX Business.

Paul, who counsels small and mid-sized businesses across the country on best workplace practices, is based in Los Angeles, California.

Items that may be commonly used at the office, such as water bottles, mugs, plants or a gift card to a local coffee shop, are all solid gifting options.

You should also avoid getting any alcohol-related gifts, such as a bottle of wine or cocktail glasses, said psychotherapist Amy Morin, who hosts The Verywell Mind Podcast from Marathon, Florida.

Morin, who also wrote the book, "13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do," said that you never know "who might be struggling with a problematic relationship with drinking."

What about a gift with a charity component?

Paul, from Los Angeles, said that making a donation on behalf of a colleague could be an appropriate gift — if it's a donation to a charity the recipient is passionate about, that is.

However, if it's "unclear that a colleague feels passionately about a particular charity," this type of gift should "likely be avoided, in case the cause goes against the person’s values or beliefs," she cautioned.

How do you sign the card?

Cards should always be signed in a professional manner, experts said.

Signatures with "hugs and kisses" or "love" should be avoided, as those phrases can make the recipient uncomfortable and may potentially lead to a complaint of sexual harassment, warned Paul.

"Ending a card with ‘best,’ ‘sincerely’ or ‘regards’ is recommended," Paul said.

Psychotherapist Morin said gift givers can offer a note of appreciation, such as, "Thank you for a great year."

But it’s also nice to be simple and straightforward, she said.

"It’s usually appropriate to say, ‘Happy Holidays,’ too," said Morin.

If you don't know who the recipient of your gift will be, Paul said items that may be commonly used at the office, such as water bottles, mugs, plants or a gift card to a local coffee shop, are all solid options.