Car collector with famous vehicles from movies starts museum: report

A French man is turning his vintage and cinematic car collection into a museum.

Franck Galiegue, 39, a former car dealer from Étréchy, France, is putting his 43 luxury vehicles on display in a hangar located approximately 31 miles south of Paris, according to the global news agency Reuters.

Galiegue’s collection includes cars that have been featured in famous movies and shows, including the Ford LTD driven by Agent K in the original "Men in Black" film, and the orange 1969 Dodge Charger (General Lee) used in the "Dukes of Hazzard" television series.

DUBAI LICENSE PLATE SOLD FOR $15M COULD BE WORLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE CAR REGISTRATION: 'BREAKING WORLD RECORDS'

The French collector also has replicas of cinematic vehicles, according to Galiegue’s website, Movie Car Central, where auto fans can book rentals, driving courses, museum tickets and buy merchandise.

Galiegue’s movie car replicas include the DeLorean sportscar from "Back to the future," the Batmobile from Tim Burton’s "Batman 1989," the ECTO-1 Cadillac from "Ghostbusters," the K-2000 Pontiac from David Hasselhoff’s "Knight Rider" and the Ford Gran Torino from "Starsky & Hutch."

Fox News Digital reached out to Galiegue for comment.

NEWLYWEDS SHAMED BY SOCIAL MEDIA USERS FOR ADVERTISING VENMO USERNAME ON CAR WINDOW: 'WHY NOT?'

Galiegue told Reuters he started his car collection around the age of 21, and that he wanted to make his car gallery interactive.

"I wanted to do something like a museum, but it must be a living thing, so that people can drive the cars, either here on our terrain or even on the road," he said, in an interview with the news agency.

Galiegue’s car collection also consist of two replicas from "Jurassic Park," including the iconic Jeep Wrangler and Ford Explorer, two replicas from "Transformers," including Bumblebee, the yellow Chevrolet Camaro, and Barricade, the police-themed deception scout, nine replicas from the "Fast & Furious" franchise and a Mystery Machine replica from "Scooby-Doo."

THE AMISH AND ELECTRIC BIKES: HOW SOME GROUPS MAKE THE TRANSPORTATION METHOD FIT INTO THEIR FAITH

Fans of the "Herbie" franchise can view or go for a drive in the original Volkswagen Beetle from the 1977 "Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo" film.

Another original standout in Galiegue’s collection is the white Chevrolet Malibu that was featured in the 2011 action-crime movie "Drive," which starred Ryan Gosling.

"They often have several back-up cars in movies, since they do stunts and break a few. In this case, they used three - one was completely destroyed and only two remain: this one and the other one, which Ryan Gosling owns and drives in Los Angeles," Galiegue told Reuters.

The Chevrolet Malibu is one of the few cars not available for hire, according to Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Galiegue gives social media users a sneak peek of his car collection through his Movie Car Central accounts on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, where he highlights his vehicles and test drives.