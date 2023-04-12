Dubai license plate sold for $15M could be world's most expensive car registration: 'Breaking world records'

An auction house in the United Arab Emirates says it broke a world record when it sold a license plate for $15 million.

Emirates Auction, a Dubai-based auction house that specializes in selling luxury automobiles, vehicle machinery and accessories, announced that it sold the world’s most expensive license plate on Tuesday, April 11.

In a press release, the auction house noted that it sold the eight-figure license plate during a "Most Noble Numbers" charity auction, which was held on Saturday, April 8.

The Dubai license plate features the letter P and the number seven, according to Emirates Auction.

A photo that the auction house released with its press announcement shows the "P-7" license plate was once affixed to a white Bugatti vehicle that also had blue accents.

The previous world record for the "most expensive car registration" belongs to an Abu Dhabi license plate that was sold for $14.2 million during a special number plate auction hosted by Emirates Auction in February 2008, according to Guinness World Records.

The special number license plate from Abu Dhabi featured two digits, a five and one, according to existing world record profiles.

FOX Business reached out to Guinness World Records for comment on the auction house’s newly reported record.

"The Most Noble Numbers charity auction has once again demonstrated the remarkable generosity of the UAE community in supporting charitable causes," said Omar Matar Almannaei, the executive director of Emirates Auction, in a statement.

The April license plate charity auction reportedly raised $26.6 million for Emirates Auction’s 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, a food insecurity relief charity that aims to help vulnerable communities in dozens of countries around the world during the holy month of Ramadan.

This year, Ramadan started on March 22 and will run until April 20.

"Breaking world records is always exhilarating, but breaking a world record while making a difference in people's lives is truly priceless," said Abdulla Matar Almannaei, chairman of Emirates Auction, in a statement.

"The sale of plate number P-7 for $15 million at the Most Noble Numbers charity auction is a testament to the generosity and commitment of our bidders towards supporting the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign," he continued.

"We at Emirates Auction are proud to have played a role in this achievement, and we look forward to continuing our support for charitable causes through innovative auction events."

Emirates Auctions reports that it has been hosting specialized license plate auctions since 2004.