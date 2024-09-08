Cantaloupe melons recalled across five states over potential salmonella contamination: FDA

A produce distributor is warning consumers about certain cantaloupe melons that may have been contaminated with salmonella last month.

Arizona-based Eagle Produce LLC is recalling 224 cases of whole cantaloupes sold under a brand called Kandy. The recall was announced in a press release published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.

According to the FDA, the affected melons were labeled with a UPC number code of 4050 and a lot code of 846468.

The cantaloupes were sold in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia between August 13 and August 17.

MANUFACTURER RECALLS 1.5 MILLION RAM PICKUP TRUCKS OVER SOFTWARE ISSUE

"The cantaloupes are identified with a red and white sticker with KANDY across the top and UPC number code, 4050," the FDA advises. "No other products or lot code dates are affected by this recall."

No illnesses related to the cantaloupes have been reported as of Friday, but the FDA warns that salmonella can be deadly to consumers in certain age groups.

BOAR'S HEAD RECALLS 7 MILLION POUNDS OF DELI MEAT AFTER BEING LINKED TO LISTERIA OUTBREAK

"Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA's website reads. "Healthy people may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain."

"In rare cases the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illness such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis."

Consumers who purchased the recalled melons are encouraged to dispose of the products immediately.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reached out to Eagle Produce for comment.