Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

LIFESTYLE
Published

Cantaloupe melons recalled across five states over potential salmonella contamination: FDA

Consumers urged to throw away affected cantaloupes immediately

close
New Yorkers are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks after a listeria outbreak has affected 7 million pounds of cold cuts. (Credit: WNYW) video

Boar's Head recalls 7 million pounds of deli meat linked to listeria outbreak

New Yorkers are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks after a listeria outbreak has affected 7 million pounds of cold cuts. (Credit: WNYW)

A produce distributor is warning consumers about certain cantaloupe melons that may have been contaminated with salmonella last month.

Arizona-based Eagle Produce LLC is recalling 224 cases of whole cantaloupes sold under a brand called Kandy. The recall was announced in a press release published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.

According to the FDA, the affected melons were labeled with a UPC number code of 4050 and a lot code of 846468.

The cantaloupes were sold in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia between August 13 and August 17.

MANUFACTURER RECALLS 1.5 MILLION RAM PICKUP TRUCKS OVER SOFTWARE ISSUE

Cantaloupes with recall sticker

The FDA recently announced the recall of a cantaloupe brand. (iStock / iStock)

"The cantaloupes are identified with a red and white sticker with KANDY across the top and UPC number code, 4050," the FDA advises. "No other products or lot code dates are affected by this recall."

No illnesses related to the cantaloupes have been reported as of Friday, but the FDA warns that salmonella can be deadly to consumers in certain age groups.

BOAR'S HEAD RECALLS 7 MILLION POUNDS OF DELI MEAT AFTER BEING LINKED TO LISTERIA OUTBREAK

Kandy melon logo

Some Kandy brand cantaloupe melons may contain salmonella, the FDA warns. (FDA / Handout / Fox News)

"Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA's website reads. "Healthy people may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain."

"In rare cases the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illness such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis."

Consumers who purchased the recalled melons are encouraged to dispose of the products immediately.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Rack of cantaloupes in store

File image of cantaloupes and other melons are displayed at Hunts Point Terminal Produce Co-Operative Market, in the Bronx, New York. (Stephen Hilger/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reached out to Eagle Produce for comment.