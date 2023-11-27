Cantaloupes sold in Minnesota linked to 2 deaths in salmonella outbreak: CDC

Two people have died in Minnesota as the state currently has the highest number of salmonella cases linked to cantaloupe nationwide, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Minnesota has reported 13 sick people, with health officials saying the actual number could be much higher as many cases have likely gone unreported.

"If we’ve heard of a couple of cases, there’s probably going to be a lot more," Kirk Hughes of Minnesota Poison Control told Fox 9 Minneapolis.

Hughes stated that they have not received any calls that they believe are linked to the Salmonella outbreak, but they are working with the Minnesota Department of Health to identify and track any future cases.

"It's very important that if you have consumed cantaloupe in that time period – six hours to six days – that you report it," said Hughes. "We want to get these cases in, so we can start accurately tracking."

Hughes added that it is important that anyone with stomach cramping, diarrhea, nausea, or fever report to health officials if they have consumed cantaloupe within six hours to a week of getting symptoms.

The following products have been recalled as a result of the outbreak:

Whole cantaloupes They could have a sticker that says "Malichita" or "Rudy," with the number "4050", and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique"They could have a sticker that says "Malichita" or "Rudy," with the number "4050", and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique"

Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes Including cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys sold in Oklahoma stores between October 30 and November 10, 2023. Most have a yellow label with "Vinyard," and some have a red label with "Fresh". Includes cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys Sold in Oklahoma stores between October 30 and November 10, 2023 Most have a yellow label with "Vinyard," and some have a red label with "Fresh".

ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products Including whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks in clamshell packaging, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31, 2023 Sold in ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin Includes whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks in clamshell packaging, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31, 2023 Sold in ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin

Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes Including cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes, and fruit mixes Packed in clear square or round plastic containers with Best-by dates between November 7 to November 12, 2023 sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia Including cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes, and fruit mixes Packed in clear square or round plastic containers Best-by dates between November 7 to November 12, 2023 Sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia

Health officials are urging anyone that has recalled cantaloupes to throw them out and wash any surfaces they come in contact with immediately.

The Minnesota Health Department and Minnesota Poison Control were not immediately available for comment.