Trufresh recalls cantaloupes distributed to numerous US states, Canada over possible salmonella contamination

Sofia Produce, which operates under the name Trufresh, is recalling all sizes of fresh cantaloupes sold to several U.S. states during one week in October after concerns of potential salmonella contamination surfaced.

The Arizona-based company distributed the cantaloupes directly to 10 states and Canada through various retailers, but the fruits may have reached stores in other states as well, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The cantaloupes were sold between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 and were packaged in cardboard containers with the "Malichita" label.

The FDA said the cantaloupes also have stickers with individual price look-up (PLU) codes. The top half of the sticker is white and has "Malichita" written in black, while the bottom half is black with the number 4050 in white. The number is also next to the words '"Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique."

The FDA said salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The agency added that healthy people who get infected often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare instances, salmonella infections can lead to more severe illnesses, including arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Anyone who purchased a recalled cantaloupe is urged to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a refund, the FDA said. People who believe they have become sick from eating a recalled product should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled cantaloupes are advised to contact the retailer.

There have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recalled cantaloupes thus far.

Trufresh's recall comes after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a similar recall over possible salmonella contamination in cantaloupes sold to Fruits et Légumes Gaétan Bono packaged with the same "Malichita" label and PLU codes, according to the FDA.

An investigation launched by Trufresh revealed the aforementioned order numbers may have been associated with the cantaloupes.