Candy bars recalled for undeclared tree nut allergen

Gardners Candies is recalling some Cappuccino Meltaway Bars because their packaging lacks a disclaimer about tree nuts.

The recalled 1.25-ounce packages of the candy "may contain undeclared tree nuts (cashews)," an announcement from the Pennsylvania-based company published Friday by the FDA said.

The recall comes "after it was discovered that the tree-nut containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts," Gardners Candies said in the notice.

The Cappuccino Meltaway Bars subject to the recall have the lot number #082725 and expiration date 08/27/25.

POTENTIAL ‘FUNGAL CONTAMINATION’ LEADS TO NATIONWIDE RECALL OF POPULAR BRAND OF EYE DROPS: FDA

Gardners Candies said the recalled products were part of Meltaway Treat Boxes containing a variety of flavors with the lot number 101625 or 112525.

People allergic to or severely sensitive to tree nuts "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if they eat the recalled Cappuccino Meltaway Bars, the notice said.

Tree nut allergies are "among the most common food allergies in both children and adults," according to the organization Food Allergy Research and Education.

The affected Gardners Candies product has not caused any illnesses to date, the recall notice said.

FDA RAISES COSTCO EGG RECALL TO HIGHEST RISK LEVEL OVER SALMONELLA FEARS

Gardners Candies said consumers who bought the recalled Cappuccino Meltaway or Meltaway Treat Boxes should contact them for a replacement.

They were sold at stores and through the mail nationwide starting in September, the recall notice said.

The FDA said the company linked the issue to a "temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes." It has paused production of the Cappuccino Meltaway Bars "until the company is certain that the problem has been corrected," according to the notice.

BELOVED SNACK BRAND RECALLS ‘LIMITED’ NUMBER OF POPULAR POTATO CHIP BAGS DUE TO UNDECLARED ALLERGEN: FDA

Gardners Candies dates back to the late 1800s. It has stores in multiple cities in Pennsylvania and also sells its sweets at more than 100 retailers in three states, according to its website.