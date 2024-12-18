Beloved snack brand recalls 'limited' number of popular potato chip bags due to undeclared allergen: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a "limited recall" of one of the most popular potato chips in the U.S. due to an undeclared allergen.

The recall affects certain 13-ounce bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, according to a Frito-Lay statement published by the FDA on Monday.

According to officials, the bags may contain undeclared milk. Frito-Lay told FOX Business that 6,344 bags are affected by the recall.

"The product included in this recall was distributed to certain retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington," the company explained in a statement. "Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as November 3, 2024."

Frito-Lay urges consumers to check their 13-ounce Lay's Classic Potato Chips bags for a "Guaranteed Fresh" date reading "11 FEB 2025," and a manufacturing code of either 6462307xx or 6463307xx. Any bags with that information should be discarded by consumers with milk allergies.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," Frito-Lay's statement added.

The press release said that the undeclared milk was found "after being alerted through a consumer contact," but said that no allergic reactions had occurred.

"No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date," the statement added. "No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled."

It is not unusual for a food distributor to recall a product due to undeclared milk allergens. In March, a Pennsylvania-based company recalled over 1,600 chocolate bars due to an oversight.

Last month, over 79,000 pounds of Costco Kirkland Signature butter were recalled over concerns about the products' packaging lacking a "contains milk" disclaimer – despite the fact that the products were clearly marketed as butter.