Candy bars recalled days before Halloween over 'life-threatening' allergen risk

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory is recalling certain candy bars just days before Halloween over the possible presence of undeclared peanuts and cashews.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan–based company said select Peanut Butter Crush full-size bars may contain undeclared cashews, while Ca$hew Cow full-size bars may contain undeclared peanuts, according to a Monday announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected products were distributed to retailers in Michigan and New York, the FDA said.

POPULAR SNACK SOLD AT COSTCO, SAM'S CLUB STORES NATIONWIDE RECALLED

The FDA warned that people with peanut or cashew allergies or severe sensitivities could be at risk of "serious or life-threatening" allergic reactions if they consume the recalled products.

NEUTROGENA MAKEUP WIPES RECALLED ACROSS FOUR STATES AFTER BACTERIA FOUND IN PRODUCT TESTING

The Peanut Butter Crush bars come in purple and yellow 2-ounce boxes, and the Ca$hew Cow bars are packaged in light blue and yellow 2-ounce boxes. Both are labeled with lot number 174250, according to the FDA.

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory traced the issue to a "temporary breakdown" in its production and packaging process, according to the FDA.

COSTCO ISSUES RECALL ALERT FOR WAGON OVER CHILD SAFETY RISK

"Steps have been taken to ensure this problem has been resolved," the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Consumers who purchased the affected products are urged to return them for a full refund, according to the FDA.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.