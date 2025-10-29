Expand / Collapse search
Candy bars recalled days before Halloween over 'life-threatening' allergen risk

Products distributed to New York and Michigan retailers may contain undeclared nuts

We need to give our kids real food again, says RFK Jr.

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory is recalling certain candy bars just days before Halloween over the possible presence of undeclared peanuts and cashews.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan–based company said select Peanut Butter Crush full-size bars may contain undeclared cashews, while Ca$hew Cow full-size bars may contain undeclared peanuts, according to a Monday announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected products were distributed to retailers in Michigan and New York, the FDA said.

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory is recalling select candy bars just days before Halloween on Friday, citing the possible presence of undeclared peanuts and cashews.

The Peanut Butter Crush bars come in purple and yellow 2-ounce boxes, according to the FDA. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The FDA warned that people with peanut or cashew allergies or severe sensitivities could be at risk of "serious or life-threatening" allergic reactions if they consume the recalled products.

The Peanut Butter Crush bars come in purple and yellow 2-ounce boxes, and the Ca$hew Cow bars are packaged in light blue and yellow 2-ounce boxes. Both are labeled with lot number 174250, according to the FDA.

The Ca$hew Cow bars are packaged in light blue and yellow 2-ounce boxes, according to the FDA. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory traced the issue to a "temporary breakdown" in its production and packaging process, according to the FDA.

"Steps have been taken to ensure this problem has been resolved," the FDA said.

children celebrating Halloween

The recall comes just days before Halloween. (iStock)

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Consumers who purchased the affected products are urged to return them for a full refund, according to the FDA.

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.