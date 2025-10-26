Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls
Published

Neutrogena makeup wipes recalled across four states after bacteria found in product testing

Over 1,300 cases distributed to Texas, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida

FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary outlines the issues associated with petroleum-based food dyes and the 'bigger issue' the agency aims to tackle on 'The Evening Edit.' video

FDA chief explains how agency is 'rewriting the food pyramid'

FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary outlines the issues associated with petroleum-based food dyes and the 'bigger issue' the agency aims to tackle on 'The Evening Edit.'

Neutrogena is recalling some of its popular makeup wipes due to possible bacterial contamination.

The recall covers 1,312 cases of Neutrogena's "Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes" after testing revealed the presence of pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium known to cause infections in certain people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected products were distributed to several states, including Texas, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, and carry the lot number 1835U6325A, the agency said.

Woman hand use antibacterial wet wipes or tissue isolated on a white background

FILE PHOTO: A woman is pictured using makeup wipes. Neutrogena is recalling one of its popular makeup removal products due to possible bacterial contamination. (iStock / iStock)

Pluralibacter gergoviae can lead to serious infections in individuals with weakened immune systems, chronic health conditions or those undergoing surgery, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"The good news is the overwhelming majority of the population, this bacteria poses no harm whatsoever," Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday. "It's really for those who are immunocompromised.

She pointed out that the FDA classified this as a Level Two safety recall, meaning the "danger is very minimal."

Young woman cleaning removing makeup on her face in bathroom at home , beauty wellness concept

FILE PHOTO: A woman is pictured removing her makeup with a makeup wipe. The recalled products were distributed to several states, including Texas, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. (iStock / iStock)

"We see these recalls in a lot of cosmetics all the time," Saphier said.

Saphier noted that these types of bacteria are naturally found in soil and water.

She also encouraged consumers to be mindful when applying products to their face when they have any kind of open wound.

"It's most likely going to be safe, but you could still be exposing yourself to bacterial infections," Saphier said.

Neutrogena logo

The Neutrogena logo is pictured on September 17, 2008, in New York City. The recall comes amid a wave of recent product recalls across major brands. (WILL RAGOZZINO/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The recall comes amid a wave of recent product recalls across major brands.

Over the summer, DermaRite Industries similarly announced it was recalling products including hand soap, deodorant, lotions, shampoo and hand sanitizer due to concerns over bacterial contamination, according to the FDA.

Neutrogena and the FDA did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.