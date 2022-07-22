Expand / Collapse search
Can-Am issues 'do not ride' warning on recalled three-wheel motorcycles

Ryker's handlebars can come loose

Can-Am is warning owners of one of its motorcycles not to ride them due to a defect that is subject of an ongoing recall.

Over 9,000 2022 model year Can-Am Rykers were shipped with a defective stem bolt for the handlebar assembly that could break and lead to a loss of control.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 56 of the bolts were broken during preparation by dealers and at least two while riding, with one event resulting in an accident and sprained ankle.

The problem is due to an issue with the manufacturing process that led to the stems not having a "sufficient thread length for a proper assembly." The handlebars are installed by the dealers as part of the pre-delivery process.

Ryker

The Can-Am Ryker is a three-wheel motorcycle. (Can-Am / Fox News)

Can-Am's parent company BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products) "highly recommends" that owners do not ride their bikes have been fixed.

Ryker rally

The Ryker is offered in a variety of trims, including the Rally that's designed for use on dirt and gravel roads. (Can-Am / Fox News)

A replacement part has already been developed, and the repair can be accomplished a dealer in less than an hour.

Ryker Jett

Rock star Joan Jett has been featured in Ryker advertisements. (Can-Am)

The Ryker and Can-Am's other three-wheelers are designed to be easier to ride than a two-wheel motorcycle.

All owners will be contacted about the recall in the coming weeks and can check can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls for more information. 