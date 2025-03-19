Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Lifestyle
Published

California woman identified as $1.2B Mega Millions jackpot winner

Casarotti took the one-time cash payout option for her massive jackpot win

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 19

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The lucky person who landed an over $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot in California has been revealed. 

The California Lottery said a woman named Rosemary Casarotti was the holder of the Mega Millions ticket that won the $1.269 billion grand prize from Dec. 27’s drawing, landing her the fifth-largest jackpot in the lottery’s history. 

Of the two options that Mega Millions jackpot winners have to claim their prize, Casarotti took the one-time cash payout and pocketed $571 million in winnings, per the California Lottery.

A pencil and Mega Millions lottery tickets

Mega Millions lottery tickets displayed on Aug. 1, 2023, in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The other option, which she did not choose, was receiving the windfall as an annuity over 29 years.

VIRGINIA WOMAN TAKES HOME SEVEN-FIGURE SUME AFTER PURCHASING ‘WRONG’ LOTTERY TICKET

The California Lottery said Casarotti wanted to "remain as private as possible" and "declined to participate" in the press conference revealing her identity.

"I had the pleasure of speaking with Rosemary by phone following her win, and I can tell you with certainty how grateful she is and how happy she is to have won this money and to have supported public schools," California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said in a statement. 

The state lottery "was able to raise an estimated $89.5 million for public schools" due to the $1.2 billion Mega Millions win, according to California Lottery Director Harjinder Shergill-Chima.

The over $1.2 billion jackpot that she won from a ticket bought at a Sunshine Food and Gas Circle K location in Cottonwood, California, had grown to its eye-popping size over the course of 31 drawings, according to Mega Millions. 

MEGA MILLIONS $1.22 BILLION JACKPOT WON BY PLAYER IN CALIFORNIA

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 37, 49 and 55 for the white balls and 6 for the gold Mega Ball, the lottery said at the time of the late December jackpot win. 

Mega Millions lottery tickets are seen in New York City

A man holds Mega Millions lottery tickets on July 29, 2022, in New York City. (John Smith/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

Including Casarotti’s $1.269 billion grand prize on Dec. 27, Mega Millions only saw two billion-dollar jackpots scored by players in 2024. The other supersized jackpot, worth $1.128 billion, was won in New Jersey in late March of last year, according to Mega Millions. 

INDIANA, MISSOURI, PENNSYLVANIA ARE TOP STATES WITH POWERBALL WINNERS

There were also two nine-figure grand prize wins in 2024. 

Mega Millions’ largest-ever jackpot win was a whopping $1.602 billion. The drawing for that massive windfall took place in August 2023. 