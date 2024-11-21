Expand / Collapse search
Lottery
Published

Indiana, Missouri, Pennsylvania are top states with Powerball winners

Powerball conducts three drawings a week

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

Lottery players in 45 states, Washington D.C. and two U.S. territories hope for good luck when Powerball holds its three drawings each week and, according to a GambleSpot report, some states have had more wins than others over the years.

People in Indiana may be pleased to learn their state placed No. 1 thanks to the 1,153 Powerball wins from Match 5, 79 from Match 5 + Power Play and 39 for the jackpot over the span of just over 30 years, the gambling site said.

The other nine most-winning states for the popular lottery game were spread across the country.  

The timeframe that GambleSpot used to determine the order of its list for those types of wins ran from April of 1992 to 2024. It included a total of 43 states. 

The ten states at the top of the ranking notched a combined $40.43 billion worth of prizes adjusted for inflation, it said.

GambleSpot said the "luckiest" states when it came to Powerball were:

1. Indiana

WHITING, IN - OCTOBER 17: Maryanne Rearick rings up Powerball lottery tickets for customers at a cigarette store October 17, 2005 in Whiting, Indiana. The numbers for the multi-state Powerball lottery, which is currently at the highest amount ever $340 million, will be drawn on October 19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Hoosier State owes its No. 1 spot to 1,271 wins, it said. Those amounted to nearly $6.46 billion.

2. Missouri

Between April 1992 and April 2024, Missouri clocked in at 1,046 wins, 31 of which landed someone the grand prize, according to GambleSpot.

3. Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA - MAY 10: Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms convenience store May 10, 2004 in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. The winner of the May 8th $213 million dollar Powerball jackpot has yet to come forward. For selling the winning ticket, the Cumberland Farms store will receive $400,000. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

The state of Pennsylvania had 918 wins. Pennsylvania is home to about 13 million people, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

4. Minnesota

The gambling site found the North Star State to have garnered 851 wins in about 32 years. Minnesota winnings totalled $3.75 billion during that span. The state lets those who land prizes upwards of $10,000 keep their identities private.

5. Kentucky

powerball ticket

"Seattle, WA, USA - June 15, 2012: A pile of Washington state Powerball lottery tickets. Tickets cost $2 and are sold in several states throughout the United States for a cash prize. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Sunday night." (iStock / iStock)

Kentucky notched 825 wins, earning it fifth place, and $3.16 billion in prizes, according to GambleSpot. The biggest Powerball jackpot ever scored in Kentucky was $128.6 million in 2009, the Kentucky Lottery website said.

6. Wisconsin

The number of wins that GambleSpot tracked in the Badger State during its research totalled 797. That equated to $4.35 billion, it said.

7. Arizona

An Arizona Lottery kiosk displays lottery ticket games ahead of a PowerBall $1.5 Billon jackpot at a kiosk inside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Phoenix, Arizona on November 3, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the gambling site counted 789 wins for Arizona. The state started playing Powerball in 1994, per the Arizona Lottery website.

8. Louisiana

Louisiana placed eighth, having 700 wins and nearly $2.42 billion in winnings. The state’s biggest Powerball jackpot, won in 2017, was $191.1 million, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

9. Florida 

Lottery tickets

The Sunshine state drew 567 wins and $4.90 billion during the timeframe it reviewed, GambleSpot’s research showed. 

10. Connecticut

Powerball has been available in Connecticut since late 1995. People in Connecticut have won in 517 instances, per the gambling site.

Overall, people that play Powerball have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning, with the jackpot carrying odds of 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

The largest prize that Powerball has ever seen, a $2.04 billion jackpot, occurred two years ago in California, Powerball’s website showed.

Only two of the states featured in GambleSpot’s top-10 list – Florida and Wisconsin – have been home to one of Powerball’s 10 largest jackpots. 

The lottery’s next drawing is slated for Saturday, when $171 million will go up for grabs.