Indiana, Missouri, Pennsylvania are top states with Powerball winners

Lottery players in 45 states, Washington D.C. and two U.S. territories hope for good luck when Powerball holds its three drawings each week and, according to a GambleSpot report, some states have had more wins than others over the years.

People in Indiana may be pleased to learn their state placed No. 1 thanks to the 1,153 Powerball wins from Match 5, 79 from Match 5 + Power Play and 39 for the jackpot over the span of just over 30 years, the gambling site said.

The other nine most-winning states for the popular lottery game were spread across the country.

The timeframe that GambleSpot used to determine the order of its list for those types of wins ran from April of 1992 to 2024. It included a total of 43 states.

ILLINOIS WOMAN WINS $1M FROM FORGOTTEN LOTTERY TICKET SHE LEFT IN HER BAG

The ten states at the top of the ranking notched a combined $40.43 billion worth of prizes adjusted for inflation, it said.

GambleSpot said the "luckiest" states when it came to Powerball were:

1. Indiana

The Hoosier State owes its No. 1 spot to 1,271 wins, it said. Those amounted to nearly $6.46 billion.

2. Missouri

Between April 1992 and April 2024, Missouri clocked in at 1,046 wins, 31 of which landed someone the grand prize, according to GambleSpot.

3. Pennsylvania

The state of Pennsylvania had 918 wins. Pennsylvania is home to about 13 million people, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

4. Minnesota

The gambling site found the North Star State to have garnered 851 wins in about 32 years. Minnesota winnings totalled $3.75 billion during that span. The state lets those who land prizes upwards of $10,000 keep their identities private.

5. Kentucky

Kentucky notched 825 wins, earning it fifth place, and $3.16 billion in prizes, according to GambleSpot. The biggest Powerball jackpot ever scored in Kentucky was $128.6 million in 2009, the Kentucky Lottery website said.

WINNING $478.2M POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN GEORGIA

6. Wisconsin

The number of wins that GambleSpot tracked in the Badger State during its research totalled 797. That equated to $4.35 billion, it said.

7. Arizona

Meanwhile, the gambling site counted 789 wins for Arizona. The state started playing Powerball in 1994, per the Arizona Lottery website.

8. Louisiana

Louisiana placed eighth, having 700 wins and nearly $2.42 billion in winnings. The state’s biggest Powerball jackpot, won in 2017, was $191.1 million, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

9. Florida

The Sunshine state drew 567 wins and $4.90 billion during the timeframe it reviewed, GambleSpot’s research showed.

10. Connecticut

Powerball has been available in Connecticut since late 1995. People in Connecticut have won in 517 instances, per the gambling site.

Overall, people that play Powerball have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning, with the jackpot carrying odds of 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

The largest prize that Powerball has ever seen, a $2.04 billion jackpot, occurred two years ago in California, Powerball’s website showed.

MICHIGAN MAN HITS LOTTERY JACKPOT DAY AFTER JUST MISSING BIG WIN BY ONE NUMBER

Only two of the states featured in GambleSpot’s top-10 list – Florida and Wisconsin – have been home to one of Powerball’s 10 largest jackpots.

The lottery’s next drawing is slated for Saturday, when $171 million will go up for grabs.