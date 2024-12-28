Mega Millions $1.22 billion jackpot won by player in California

The Mega Millions' estimated $1.22 billion jackpot was won in Friday night's drawing, with the winning ticket purchased in California.

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday were 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 with a gold Mega Ball of 6. The Megaplier was 3X.

The grand prize in Friday's drawing was the fifth-largest prize in the game's history.

In addition to the jackpot, four players — two in California and one each in Arizona, Missouri and Texas — matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

The estimated $1.22 billion grand prize carries a one-time cash payout option of $549.7 million.

Winners typically select the cash prize rather than the annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Before Friday's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on September 10, when a player in Texas matched all six numbers to take home the $810 million prize, which is the eighth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The record Mega Millions jackpot of $1.602 billion was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s third-largest lottery ever won on a single ticket, just behind two Powerball winning tickets of $2.04 billion and $1.765 billion, both of which were won in California in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday, when players will attempt to win the estimated $20 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $9 million.