California wildfires: What to take when evacuating

In the event of a wildfire, the Red Cross implores residents to have an evacuation plan that includes multiple escape routes from their home and community. They also need to be equipped with a slew of emergency items, including masks and baby food, for their "go-kit."

The Red Cross told FOX Business that currently hundreds of residents are already seeking safe refuge at evacuation centers across the Los Angeles County area, as at least four fires burn in the area.

More than 30,000 residents are under evacuation orders.

Once they receive an official evacuation order, they need to "heed the orders of local authorities and follow instructions," according to the Red Cross. However, even if residents do not receive an order, they should leave if they feel threatened or unsafe, according to the organization.

The Red Cross said the most up-to-date listing of shelters can be found on the free Red Cross Emergency App or by calling 1-800-Red-Cross.

The Red Cross said that it is important to plan an evacuation route ahead of time because you may have to leave at a moment's notice.

Residents in impacted areas should back their car into the garage or park it outside in the direction of their evacuation route, the Red Cross said.

What you need to bring in a "go-kit," according to the Red Cross:

A "go-kit" should be three days of supplies that you can easily carry with you, while a stay-at-home kit should be two weeks of supplies.

The emergency kit should be in the car. If there is time, residents should replenish items in short supply, especially medications or medical supplies

A 1-month supply of medication in a child-proof container

A mask and hand sanitizer

Special items for children, like food, formula, diapers, extra clothing and toys

Items for pets, including a leash, pet medications and pet food

Personal hygiene items, pillows, blankets, towels, change of clothing or other items you may want to have at a shelter

Cell phone charger or external battery packs.

Shelters in the Los Angeles area that the Red Cross is supporting:

Palisades Fire

Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, 90025 (domestic family pets welcome in carriers and crates)

El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills, 91367.

Eaton Fire

Pasadena Civic Auditorium: 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, 91101

Hurst Fire