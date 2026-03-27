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California police bust toy theft ring, recover $10K in stolen LEGO sets

Hugo Omar Sanchez-Sanchez, 37, was charged with organized retail theft after police recovered $10,000 in stolen LEGO sets and Hot Wheels

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Police in Southern California busted a toy theft ring this week, recovering $10,000 worth of stolen LEGO sets and other merchandise.

The Hemet Police Department’s Organized Retail Theft Team, along with Southwest Cities SWAT, served a search warrant Wednesday at a residence on South Gilbert Street, leading to the arrest of Hugo Omar Sanchez-Sanchez.

Sanchez-Sanchez, 37, was charged with possession of stolen property and organized retail theft, police said.

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Boxes of stolen LEGO sets and other toys

Boxes of stolen LEGO sets and other toys, including Hot Wheels, were recovered by police following a retail theft bust in Southern California. (Hemet Police Department / Unknown)

Photos released by police show numerous boxes of LEGO sets and other items, including Hot Wheels, recovered by authorities.

"This operation sends a clear message that organized retail theft will not be tolerated in the City of Hemet. By recovering this stolen merchandise and returning it to our local businesses, we are not only holding offenders accountable but also helping to reduce the financial impact these crimes have on our business partners," Hemet Police Chief Michael Arellano said in a statement.

Investigators said they learned through partnerships with local retailers that large quantities of expensive LEGO sets and other merchandise were being stolen.

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$10,000 worth of stolen LEGO sets and other merchandise

Police in Southern California recovered $10,000 worth of stolen LEGO sets and other merchandise after busting a toy theft ring, authorities said. (Hemet Police Department)

Detectives identified a suspect who was allegedly selling the stolen merchandise at a local swap meet.

Police said the activity was tied to a local organized retail theft operation and that Sanchez-Sanchez was allegedly purchasing stolen goods from multiple individuals before reselling them for profit.

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Inside a Lego store

Police recovered thousands of dollars in stolen LEGO sets and toys after a retail theft investigation in Southern California. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images / Getty Images)

After executing the search warrant, police recovered roughly $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise.