Lego to invest $366M in 2 million-square-foot Virginia warehouse: 'An exciting new chapter'

The Lego Group is continuing to build its empire, investing $366 million to build a new 2 million-square-foot warehouse in Prince George County, Virginia.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday the warehouse will employ over 300.

"The Lego Group is not just a household name, it’s a symbol of creativity, innovation and quality that resonates globally," Youngkin said in a news release. "Three years after choosing Virginia to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant, the Lego Group’s decision to expand into Prince George County is an exciting new chapter in this partnership, bringing 305 new, high-quality jobs to the region.

"As the Lego Group deepens its roots in the Commonwealth, it’s sending a powerful message: Virginia is a place where global leaders thrive, grow and succeed."

The new warehouse will operate in the state alongside the Lego factory being constructed in Chesterfield County.

Announced in 2022, the 1.7 million-square-foot factory is on track to open in 2027 and will employ more than 1,700 once fully operational.

"Our regional distribution center is a strategic complement to the factory we are currently constructing in Virginia," said Lego Group COO Carsten Rasmussen. "Both facilities will ensure that we have the manufacturing and distribution capacity to continue to meet long-term growth in the Americas for years to come, while helping to reduce lead times and our environmental impact through a shortened supply chain."

The Lego Group, founded in Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund, Denmark.

Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Prince George County and Virginia's Gateway Region to secure the project.

Youngkin approved a $2.53 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Prince George County.

Lego Group is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, which is designed to incentivize companies to locate new maritime-related employment centers or expand existing centers to encourage growth of the Port of Virginia.

"The Lego Group is expanding its investment, and in doing so, further securing its future as part of Virginia’s growing corporate community," said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards.

"The Port of Virginia is investing in parallel to ensure we can meet the demand that this type of expansion requires. This announcement shows the confidence the Lego Group has in Virginia and the port’s ability to safely and sustainably move its cargo to world markets for years to come. The Lego Group is a valued port user, and we welcome the opportunity to work with its team to ensure even greater success."