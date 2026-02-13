American Girl’s ‘modern era’ makeover of beloved dolls draws swift backlash from loyal fans

American Girl is marking its 40th anniversary with a bold redesign of its beloved historical dolls, prompting swift backlash on social media.

The Mattel-owned brand announced Wednesday the launch of its new "Modern Era Collection," reimagining six of its most iconic characters with contemporary outfits and a smaller 14.5-inch frame, down from the brand’s traditional 18-inch dolls, according to a news release from Mattel.

"Discover the Modern Era Collection of 14.5-inch dolls and fashions — Felicity, Addy, Molly, Kirsten, Samantha and Josefina reimagined for today," the American Girl website says.

The collection includes:

Samantha Parkington , whose story is set in 1904, styled in bows and a plaid skirt.

, whose story is set in 1904, styled in bows and a plaid skirt. Addy Walker , from 1864, wearing a pink and blue dress as well as accessories inspired by her heritage.

, from 1864, wearing a pink and blue dress as well as accessories inspired by her heritage. Molly McIntire , set in 1944, sporting glasses, a blue skirt and a beret.

, set in 1944, sporting glasses, a blue skirt and a beret. Josefina Montoya , whose character is set in 1824, dressed in ruffled crimson shorts and cowgirl boots.

, whose character is set in 1824, dressed in ruffled crimson shorts and cowgirl boots. Felicity Merriman , from 1774, featuring a rose-print shirt and jeans.

, from 1774, featuring a rose-print shirt and jeans. Kirsten Larson, inspired by her 1854 prairie story, styled in a blue, floral dress and red shoes.

Each doll retails for $90 and is available for presale, with shipments expected by May 1, according to the American Girl website.

Many fans have taken to social media to argue that the redesign missed the mark.

"Holy corporate these look soo cheap," one Instagram user wrote under the brand’s announcement post.

"Do yall even ask ppl what they want to buy?" another commented.

"What?? Nooo, this ruins the whole point of the historical dolls!!" a third user said.

"Nooooo we like the classics and want the old outfits back," another commenter wrote. "Listen to your millennial followers who are now buying stuff for their daughters."

American Girl’s historical dolls feature fictional 9-year-old to 12-year-old characters from various periods in American history. The dolls are paired with books and designed to teach history through the character’s perspective, according to the brand's website.

"As we look ahead, we’re excited to continue evolving for the next generation while staying true to telling stories that act as both windows and mirrors, empowering girls to see themselves as the heroines of their own story," Jamie Cygielman, global head of dolls at Mattel, said in a statement.

Mattel and American Girl did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.