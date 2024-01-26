Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

California bread company sells out of popular croissant after 15,000-person waitlist clears

For National Croissant Day, Hero Bread lists new batch of croissants that sell out in hours online

A California bread company quickly sold out of its croissants as a waitlist of 15,000 people rushed to get their hands on the popular French pastry.

The latest product drop was made today by Hero Bread online in honor of National Croissant Day.

The brand also sold out of its croissants when it first released the better-for-you pastry in 2023. A waitlist of thousands began building up at the end of the year.

Hero Bread's croissant has 2 grams of carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 20 g of fiber, 10 g of protein and 170 calories.

Hero Croissant full view

Hero Bread caught the attention of over 15,000 people who wanted to get their hands on the croissant. Now that the waitlist has been cleared, the company has brought the product back in honor of National Croissant Day, Jan. 30. (Hero Bread / Fox News)

"We wanted to be led by the heart, and that's that indulgence side," Y.C. Cheng, CEO of Hero Bread, said in an interview with Fox Business.

"And we just said, ‘We want to make something that people just can’t believe exists.'"

The founder of Hero, Paul Glass, has several rare food allergies that inspired him to create baked goods that don't contain a lot of the traditional ingredients that are found in bread, Cheng said.

Hero croissant interior

The 24-layer croissant has only 2 grams of carbs, 0 grams of sugar and 10 grams of protein. (Hero Bread / Fox News)

The pastry is made with European-style butter made locally in Sonoma, which can be found in 24 layers that have been individually rolled and proofed.

"We basically took traditional ways to make sure [it was] crispy on the outside, buttery on the inside, with a great pull apart feel," Cheng said.

brushing freshly proofed croissant

Hero Bread's croissants recently had a waitlist of 15,000 people. In honor of National Croissant Day, the company has listed a new batch of croissants for sale online, which quickly sold out. (iStock / iStock)

Cheng said the ingredients deliver the nutritional benefits while still tasting like the real thing.

"As we start learning more and more about human biology, and how our body can process things, we always center around the fact that we don't get enough protein, and we don't get enough fiber — as Americans, we can use a lot more of that.," Cheng stated.

Hero croissant sandwich

Each croissant is individually rolled, proofed and wrapped in its own package before sending out for delivery. (Hero Bread / Fox News)

Some of the main ingredients in the croissants are resistant wheat starch, water, butter, wheat protein and yeast. Cheng said it took years to create and hundreds of trials.

The Hero Bread Brand has caught the attention of celebrities from Tom Brady to the D'Amelio family and Cheng said their investments are a "testament to how good the product is."

Hero croissant split

Former New England Patriots' Quarterback Tom Brady, as well as several other well-known names, have backed the bread company. (Hero Bread / Fox News)

"We know this can be better for you and you're not going to have to give up anything, and you can satisfy that thing that you've been craving," Cheng said.

A pack of six Hero Croissants is priced at $39.99 on the company's website. There is no word when the product will be back in stock.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle