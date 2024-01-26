California bread company sells out of popular croissant after 15,000-person waitlist clears

A California bread company quickly sold out of its croissants as a waitlist of 15,000 people rushed to get their hands on the popular French pastry.

The latest product drop was made today by Hero Bread online in honor of National Croissant Day.

The brand also sold out of its croissants when it first released the better-for-you pastry in 2023. A waitlist of thousands began building up at the end of the year.

Hero Bread's croissant has 2 grams of carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 20 g of fiber, 10 g of protein and 170 calories.

"We wanted to be led by the heart, and that's that indulgence side," Y.C. Cheng, CEO of Hero Bread, said in an interview with Fox Business.

"And we just said, ‘We want to make something that people just can’t believe exists.'"

The founder of Hero, Paul Glass, has several rare food allergies that inspired him to create baked goods that don't contain a lot of the traditional ingredients that are found in bread, Cheng said.

The pastry is made with European-style butter made locally in Sonoma, which can be found in 24 layers that have been individually rolled and proofed.

"We basically took traditional ways to make sure [it was] crispy on the outside, buttery on the inside, with a great pull apart feel," Cheng said.

Cheng said the ingredients deliver the nutritional benefits while still tasting like the real thing.

"As we start learning more and more about human biology, and how our body can process things, we always center around the fact that we don't get enough protein, and we don't get enough fiber — as Americans, we can use a lot more of that.," Cheng stated.

Some of the main ingredients in the croissants are resistant wheat starch, water, butter, wheat protein and yeast. Cheng said it took years to create and hundreds of trials.

The Hero Bread Brand has caught the attention of celebrities from Tom Brady to the D'Amelio family and Cheng said their investments are a "testament to how good the product is."

"We know this can be better for you and you're not going to have to give up anything, and you can satisfy that thing that you've been craving," Cheng said.

A pack of six Hero Croissants is priced at $39.99 on the company's website. There is no word when the product will be back in stock.