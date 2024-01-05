Sweethearts limited-edition 'situationship' candy boxes full of 'blurry' messages fly off shelves

The candy company behind the iconic conversation hearts is launching a limited-edition Valentine's Day set of boxes for those who are in a "situationship."

The newly designed release showcases blurry and misprinted heartshaped candies that are intentionally difficult to read — just like some Gen-Z relationships.

"Singles are taking 'situationships' to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them," Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler, shared in a recent press release.

"The printing on Sweethearts isn't always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture."

The word "situationship" was a finalist for the Oxford Dictionary's word of the year.

It is defined as "a romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established," according to the source.

The "Situationship Boxes" became available the morning of Jan. 8 — and are already sold out on the company's website.

"The brand is encouraging confused singles everywhere to get them while they last and give the gift as blurry as their relationships," the company said in its recent press release.

Psychologist Susan Albers at the Cleveland Clinic has defined the newly labled relationship status.

"Situationships are characterized by a lack of obligation or exclusivity, but the real hallmark is a lack of clear boundaries or labels," Cleveland Clinic stated on its website.

"There are elements of friendship and romance, but they exist without defining the relationship. So, essentially, you have many of the benefits of a traditional relationship without having to make a commitment."

In 2022, the popular dating website, Tinder, added the term "situationship" to its relationship goal preferences for those on the dating app.

"The undefined and noncommittal situationship continues to evolve as people are less concerned about relationship outcomes and more interested in enjoying the process," Spangler Candy Company shared based on Tinder data.

The "Situationship Boxes" are filled with candy hearts that share nothing but mixed messages and sweet nothings — literally.

Due to the overwhelming response from fans, the Spangler Candy Company will be making a second drop before Valentine's Day for those who were not able to grab one this time around.

"We're thrilled about the huge response to our limited run of Situationship Boxes, which is why we've planned a second drop leading up to Valentine's Day," said Brock in a statement to FOX Business.

"As it turns out, situationships really are more popular than ever."