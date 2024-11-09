Here are some of the businesses offering discounted or free meals to service members this Veterans Day

With Veterans Day observed on Monday, businesses across the country have answered the call to serve our nation's service members.

National names like IHOP and Starbucks are thanking those in the military for their service, with dozens more joining in.

Here are some of the businesses offering discounted or free meals for service members and veterans nationwide, according to VA News, in alphabetical order.

7-Eleven: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Big Gulp or free coffee.

Applebee's: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a complimentary hot or iced coffee of any size on Nov. 11, with any purchase made in-store.

Bubba Gump Shrimp: On Nov. 11, Veterans and active-duty personnel receive a 20% discount on their meal when dining-in.

Buffalo Wild Wings: On Nov. 11, Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries with valid ID. Available for dine-in at all locations, including Buffalo Wild Wings GO, for walk-in and counter orders only.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11, plus a BOGO coupon redeemable on any pizza, pasta, or salad from November 12 to 25.

Caribou Coffee: Veterans, active-duty members, and their spouses can get a free small brewed coffee or cold press on Nov. 11, with valid ID.

Carrabba’s: Active-duty members, Veterans, and first responders receive a 10% discount on each visit through Carrabba’s Heroes Discount.

Chick-fil-A: On Nov. 11, Veterans and active-duty members can receive a free breakfast chicken biscuit or original chicken sandwich. Valid only at select Metro D.C. locations.

Cici’s Pizza: Veterans and active-duty military enjoy a complimentary adult buffet on Veterans Day with valid military ID.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal on Nov. 11 at all participating locations. This offer applies to select menu items for in-restaurant dining with military ID.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans dining on Nov. 11 will receive a complimentary slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Denny’s: From 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 11, Veterans and active-duty members with military ID or DD214 can get a free Original Grand Slam.

Dunkin’: On Nov. 11, Dunkin' is offering Veterans and active-duty service members a free donut of their choice at participating locations. Available in-store only.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free hot or iced coffee of any size on Nov. 11, with any in-store purchase.

Farmer Boys: Veterans and active-duty personnel can receive a complimentary Big Cheeseburger on Nov. 11, dine-in only. Proof of service required.

Golden Corral: On Nov. 11, Golden Corral will host Military Appreciation Night from 5:00 p.m. to close, offering a complimentary "thank you" meal.

Hard Rock Cafe: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free burger on Nov. 11, along with a 15% discount for their entire group. Military or Veteran ID is required.

In-N-Out Burger: Veterans, active-duty military, Reserve, and National Guard members can enjoy a free meal on Nov. 11, including any burger, fries, and drink. Military ID required.

IHOP: Participating IHOP locations are offering free red, white, and blueberry pancakes to Veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required, and the offer is limited to dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active-duty military can pick up a free coffee and donut at all Krispy Kreme locations on Nov. 11.

Little Caesars Pizza: On Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free lunch combo. Offer is available only at participating locations with proof of service.

McCormick & Schmick’s: On Nov. 10, Veterans, active-duty service members, Gold Star spouses, and Gold Star parents receive a half-price entrée from a special menu. This is a dine-in-only offer.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on Veterans Day, available for both dine-in and to-go.

Olive Garden: Olive Garden offers a free meal to Veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. This includes an entrée from a special menu, along with breadsticks and a choice of soup or salad.

Peet’s Coffee: Veterans can enjoy a free drip coffee or tea of any size on Nov. 11 at participating Peet’s locations.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty service members, and Reservists can receive a free shrimp and chips meal on Nov. 11, including French fries and coleslaw. Dine-in only, and military ID is required.

Red Robin: On Nov. 11, Red Robin will offer Veterans and active-duty members a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger with bottomless fries, dine-in only.

Shoney’s: Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a complimentary All-You-Care-To-Eat breakfast bar on Nov. 11 until 11:00 a.m.

Sizzler: on Nov. 11, Sizzler offers Veterans and active-duty military a free meal from a select menu, including choices like Malibu Chicken, Crispy Shrimp, or 6 oz Tri-Tip Steak. Participating locations only; ends at 4:00 p.m.

Starbucks: Starbucks is offering Veterans, active-duty service members, and spouses a free 12 oz drip coffee, hot or cold, on Veterans Day.

Sonic Drive-In: Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy half-priced shakes in any flavor and size on Nov. 11.

Subway: Participating Subway locations offer Veterans and active-duty service members either a free 6-inch sub or a 10% discount.

Texas Roadhouse: At select locations, Veterans and active-duty military can dine in or receive a free meal voucher on Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with military ID.

TGI Fridays: Veterans and active-duty personnel can enjoy a free meal on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., selected from a special menu.

White Castle: White Castle is providing a free meal combo to Veterans and active-duty service members on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Wendy’s: On Nov. 11, Veterans and active-duty military can get a free small breakfast combo.

Yard House: Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free appetizer on Veterans Day.

