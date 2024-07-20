Burger King unveils 5 new items, including updated Whopper

Burger King unveiled five new menu items as part of its "Fiery Menu," including a spicy twist on its signature sandwich.

The "Fiery Menu" made its debut on July 18, and will be available for a limited time.

The five offerings each have a different "Spice Level," said the fast food giant, with "Spice Level 1" at the lowest and "Spice Level 5" at the highest.

FAST-FOOD VALUE DEAL BATTLE EXPANDS AS SONIC ROLLS OUT A $1.99 MENU

The "Fiery Strawberry & Sprite," described as "Spice Level 1," is an "exclusive first of its kind" at Burger King, said the company. The item is "Sprite taken up a notch with a Fiery strawberry puree."

Two types of "fries" are also part of the "Fiery Menu," although neither consist of potatoes.

The "Fiery Mozzarella Fries," which are sold in packs of four, eight, and 12, are "fry-shaped mozzarella sticks filled with melty mozzarella cheese and peppers."

The mozzarella sticks, which are "Spice Level 2," contain "Fiery Calabrian pepper breading."

BURGER KING TO RELEASE $5 VALUE MEAL TO COMPETE WITH MCDONALD'S

"Fiery Chicken Fries" will also be sold in packs of four, eight, and 12, said Burger King. They are the fourth-spiciest item on the "Fiery Menu."

"The iconic crispy white meat Chicken Fries are marinated with a Fiery seasoning and coated in savory garlic and pepper breading," they said.

Two sandwiches round out the new "Fiery Menu," said Burger King: the "Fiery Bacon Whopper" and the "Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich."

NEARLY 80% OF AMERICANS NOW CONSIDER FAST FOOD A ‘LUXURY’ DUE TO HIGH PRICES

"The Fiery Bacon Whopper features 1/4 lb flame-grilled beef with crispy Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce and a creamy Fiery sauce – all on a toasted sesame seed bun," said Burger King. It is described as "Spice Level 3."

The crispy chicken sandwich, the spiciest menu item, includes "crispy white meat breast filet coated with a Fiery glaze and topped with crispy Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce and creamy Fiery sauce – all on a toasted bun."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The differing spice levels were an effort to appeal to a variety of taste buds, the company said in a press release.

"We know that our Guests crave spice packed full of flavor when they come to BK, but spice looks different for everybody," said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America, in a July 10 press release announcing the items.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

O'Toole continued, "As a brand that is built on letting Guests ‘Have It Your Way,’ we’re excited to offer a range of products that appeal to everyone – from those who want just a little kick to those who can’t get enough heat."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle