Burger King Thailand sells 'Real Cheeseburger' with no meat, customers call it an 'abomination'

Burger King has created an internet sensation in Thailand with a new sandwich that purports to be a "Real Cheeseburger," with no meat at all.

For a limited time, Burger King Thailand is offering a bizarre — some critics say disgusting — menu option that consists entirely of 20 slices of American cheese stuffed between two sesame buns.

"Not for fun, this is for real," the company said Sunday on Facebook, announcing the promotion would run from July 11 to July 13 and be available all over the country.

"The Real Cheeseburger" is priced at 109 THB, roughly the equivalent of $3.10 and slightly cheaper than an actual cheeseburger, which customers can grab for 129 THB, or about $3.70.

Customer Thanaporn Chatcharaporn, 26, who tried the purported burger at a Burger King in Bangkok, said she could not finish it.

"It's very salty. Almost too salty to eat," Chatcharaporn said. "The smell is also very strong. At the first bite, it gave me goosebumps, but I couldn't finish the whole thing. I wanted to try it just to see what it was like."

The meal has caused a viral sensation on TikTok, with many customers offering their own (mostly negative) reviews.

"Stay away from this abomination," one user cautioned.

Journalist Eric Surbano accused Burger King of committing a "crime" in his unflattering review for Lifestyle Asia, writing, "it sucks."

"There’s no sauce, though Burger King graciously threw in some ketchup packets, perhaps suggesting that ketchup might help," Surbano wrote. "But the team and I took a bite of this thing without any condiments, and it was as revolting as you thought it would be: dry, a shock to the digestive system, and literally a thousand calories worth of unnecessary processed cheese."

Famous travel blogger Ricahrd Barrow noted there is a trend in Thailand to "put cheese on literally everything," but chastised Burger King for leaving out the meat.

"I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this ‘burger.' Maybe I should grill the other half? What do you think?" Barrow tweeted.

The menu offering appears to be a marketing ploy intended to shock customers and generate buzz on social media — in which case, mission accomplished. When reached for comment, Burger King told Fox Business there are no plans to bring "The Real Cheeseburger" to U.S. markets.

"This is a limited-time offer by Burger King Thailand and is available only in that market," a Burger King spokesperson said. "The promotion will end tomorrow, July 13 and will not be featured in the United States nor elsewhere."