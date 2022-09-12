Burger King tests everything bagel bun on 3 sandwiches

Burger King is testing an everything bagel bun this month in two markets.

A media representative for the fast food chain confirmed the news with FOX Business via email and revealed that guests will have the opportunity to try the seasoned brioche bun in Huntsville, Alabama, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 12, Burger King customers in these two markets will be able to try an Everything Whopper, an Everything BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and an Everything Breakfast Sandwich.

BURGER KING TO POUR $400M INTO ADVERTISING, RESTAURANT REMODELS, APP IMPROVEMENTS OVER 2 YEARS

The three-part Everything Menu will only be available for a limited time.

"Everything bagel seasoning has been popping up everywhere," Burger King wrote in its email. "And now it's coming to Burger King as part of a product innovation market test: taking classic menu items to the next level by adding an Everything seasoned bun."

Promotional photos for the Everything Menu shows Burger King’s new everything bun has black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds and a minced seasoning.

BURGER KING EMPLOYEE AWARDED GIFT BAG FOR NEVER MISSING A DAY IN 27 YEARS RECEIVES $300K IN DONATIONS

The Everything Whopper includes the chain’s flame-grilled beef patty, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and white onions on a toasted everything bun.

The Everything BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich includes a crispy white meat chicken breast fillet, tomatoes, lettuce and Burger King's signature Royal sauce.

Early risers can treat themselves to the Everything Breakfast Sandwich, which includes a sizzled sausage, eggs and melted American cheese.

LAWSUIT ALLEGES BURGER KING SANDWICH SIZES IN ADS MISLEAD CUSTOMERS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 60.01 +0.44 +0.74%

Burger King’s test of an Everything Menu follows other market tests the company has run, such as the Impossible Original Chick'n Sandwich it's testing in Cincinnati, Whopper Melts it tested nationwide in March, and Cheesy Breakfast Melts it tested nationwide in May and June.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In an email, Burger King wrote, "This year, BK has been doing several market tests to bring flavor and product innovation to some of its most beloved menu items."