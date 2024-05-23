Expand / Collapse search
Inflation
Published

Memorial Day cookouts cost more this year as price of one BBQ staple jumps a staggering 50 percent in one year

According to Datasembly, foods like burgers cost over 14% more than this time last year

FOX Business' Brian Brenberg looks at rising fast food prices under President Biden. video

Fast food prices soar under Biden

FOX Business' Brian Brenberg looks at rising fast food prices under President Biden.

Your Memorial Day barbecue will cost upward of 10 percent more than it did this time last year according to Datasembly.

Datasembly follows the cost of groceries across the country every week. Its recently released data points to this year's Memorial Day festivities costing the average American family about $30.18 or 10.19% more than 2023.

RETIREES FORCED TO RETURN TO WORK AS INFLATION EATS INTO SAVINGS

Here is a breakdown of Memorial Day cookout costs, according to Datasembly:

Burgers jumped from $7.04 in 2023 to $8.07 in 2024, or a change of 14.63% in cost. Hamburger buns cost two cents more, from $3.04 on average to $3.06.







Memorial Day barbecue cookout

Bern twp., PA - Paulo Rodredo, left, and Ney Santos, right, of Philadelphia, at the grill Saturday afternoon. At the Blue Marsh Lake Dry Brooks Day Use Area in Bern Township for the 4th of July Saturday afternoon July 4, 2020. (Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ketchup costs 10 cents more from 2023 prices, increasing from $5.43 to $5.53, and mustard increased from $2.53 to $2.61.

Most surprisingly, pickle relish is nearly 50% more expensive than in 2023, with a cost change from $3.14 to $4.67.

Memorial Day burger barbecue

Rachel Mahmud serves her daughter Nora Mahmud, 2, a cheeseburger from Steeze Burger at True Respite Brewing Company in Rockville, Maryland, on May 30, 2023. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On average, a regular grocery trip costs an American family over 20% more than at the beginning of 2021.

The April 2024 U.S. inflation rate is at 3.4% after measuring at 3.5% in March.