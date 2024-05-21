Wendy's follows McDonald's with budget-friendly combo

Wendy's is following McDonald's lead in offering a lower-priced combo to lure back inflation-weary consumers, as fast-food chains see sales slip due to more people eating at home to save money.

On Tuesday, Wendy's rolled out a $3 breakfast combo that includes a small order of seasoned potatoes with the choice of either a Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin at participating locations.

The offer is available at participating locations for a limited time. Wendy's did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry about how long the deal will last.

MCDONALD'S TO SELL ‘GRANDMA MCFLURRY’ FOR LIMITED TIME

Wendy's stock was down slightly by 1.16% on Tuesday following the news, to a share price of $17.88. The stock is down 21% from a year ago.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WEN THE WENDY'S CO. 17.84 -0.25 -1.38%

Wendy's Co.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg first reported that McDonald's will be offering a $5 meal deal in June that will be available for roughly a month. The budget-friendly combo will include the choice of a McDouble or a McChicken, along with four chicken nuggets, fries and a drink, a source told CNBC.

MCDONALD'S LOOKING TO BEEF UP WITH LARGER BURGERS

The discount combos come as global restaurant chains such as McDonald's and Starbucks have seen lower-income customers opting to eat more meals at home amid a cost-of-living crisis, forcing the companies to offer steeper promotions to attract them to their outlets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 265.97 -1.93 -0.72%

McDonald's Corp.

McDonald's, which has a higher exposure to the lower-income cohort, saw its global sales growth slowing for the fourth straight quarter.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

McDonald's stock is down 8% over the past year, with its share price hovering around $266 Tuesday afternoon.