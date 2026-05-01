Build-A-Bear recalls 36,000 plush bears over choking hazard from detachable zipper slider on pouch

About 36,000 Build-A-Bear plush bears are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday.

The recall involves the Heartwarming Hugs weighted plush bear, which features a side pouch containing a heart filled with 2.5 pounds of ceramic beads that can be heated or cooled.

According to the CPSC, the pouch is secured with a zipper, but the zipper slider can detach, posing a choking hazard.

No injuries have been reported, but one incident in the United Kingdom involved the zipper slider detaching, the agency said.

COCAINE AND FENTANYL FOUND HIDDEN INSIDE BARBIE DOLL PACKAGING SOLD TO CUSTOMERS, POLICE SAY

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests and their families is our highest priority," Build-A-Bear said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Heartwarming Hugs Bear and return it to a local Build-A-Bear Workshop store to receive a refund in the form of the original payment or a gift card for the purchase price."

The product is intended for ages 3 and up and includes a cautionary label advising adult supervision due to the heated and cooled element.

The bears were sold at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores and online beginning in January for about $48.

NEARLY 13K TODDLER TOWERS RECALLED AFTER DOZENS OF INJURIES FROM STOOLS COLLAPSING, TIPPING

The recall involves model number 034464, which can be found sewn into the back of the bear’s leg.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled bears immediately and return them to a Build-A-Bear Workshop store for a refund.

Customers who cannot visit a store can request a free return shipping label through the company’s website.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Build-A-Bear can be reached at 844-541-0144 or by email at ProductHotline@buildabear.com. More information is available on the company’s website under its recall section.