Cocaine and fentanyl found hidden inside Barbie doll packaging sold to customers, police say

Investigators reportedly found cocaine and fentanyl hidden inside Barbie doll packaging that had been sold to multiple unsuspecting customers in Missouri last weekend.

The incident occurred on March 21 after discount retailer Cargo Largo reported finding a "suspicious powder substance" in the packaging of the dolls, the Independence Police Department (IPD) reported.

Officials determined that five compromised units were sold but were able to recover all the affected items within hours of launching an investigation.

"At approximately 10:18 am this morning, IPD was contacted by Cargo Largo Security regarding a suspicious powder substance located in the packaging of a Barbie Doll," officials said.

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The retailer added in a statement that while initial tests indicated the presence of fentanyl, additional tests confirmed that the substance was cocaine with trace amounts of fentanyl.

No injuries were reported and police noted that the Barbie Dolls themselves were not compromised.

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The substance was discovered taped inside the back packaging of the dolls, IPD said.

The retailer added that they identified the source and shared all relevant information with the authorities.

Following the discovery, Cargo Largo allowed investigators and multiple K9 units to conduct a thorough sweep of the store and warehouse.

No additional risks were found, the retailer said.

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Police added there is no reason to believe any compromised units were sent to other locations.

"Moving forward, we will schedule regular inspections of both facilities to maintain a safe environment," the retailer said.

FOX Business reached out to IPD, Cargo Largo and Mattel for more information.