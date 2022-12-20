British Airways resolves issue that left holiday travelers stranded across US

British Airways resolved a technical issue on Tuesday that left scores of passengers stranded at airports across the country for several hours.

"Our teams have now resolved a temporary issue that affected some of our long-haul flight planning systems overnight, which resulted in delays to our schedule," the airline said in a statement to FOX Business.

The airline apologized for the "disruption caused to our customers' travel plans." The issue impacted flights worldwide.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: THESE ARE THE WORST, BEST AIRPORTS

Infuriated passengers took to Twitter to voice their frustrations, with some saying their flights had been delayed 20 hours, and that they were left waiting without food or water.

"When you have to rely on Twitter to let you know what’s happening with your severely delayed @British_Airways flight at JFK, it's a woeful situation," one passenger tweeted on Monday.

Another chimed in on Twitter saying that she was stuck on the tarmac in Boston before her flight was eventually canceled.

In a video taken at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, a massive crowd of passengers can be seen sitting on the floor waiting for their flights.

Even though the airline says the issue has been resolved, passenger Gayle Fitzpatrick told FOX Business on Tuesday that she is facing issues getting from New York City back to Scotland, and is incredibly anxious about getting home in time for Christmas.

Fitzpatrick, who had been in New York City for a week with her husband, said their flight was scheduled from Newark to London Heathrow on Tuesday evening. When they checked their flight status in the morning, it said their flight have been canceled, but they never received an email, she said.

"My husband is now trying to contact BA [British Airways] and they claim they don’t have our reference number," Fitzpatrick said. "There are no flights home for the next few days."

The Fitzpatricks aren't alone in their frustrations.

CHRISTMAS TRAVEL: HOW MAJOR US AIRLINES ARE HANDLING PASSENGER DEMAND

Another passenger, stranded at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, tweeted an image of a letter on Tuesday that he was given from British Airways stating that his flight was canceled.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Despite our best efforts, we've made the difficult decision to cancel your flight today because of a technical issue with our flight planning supplier," the letter read in part.

The airline said the issue did not impact any flight that had already departed or any short-haul flights.