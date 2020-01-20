Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite as he launches new wine with Angelina Jolie

Brangelina purchased the French winery, Chateau Miraval, for a reported $60M in 2012

By FOXBusiness
Brad Pitt is working the ex-factor.

The “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” star sent the internet in a frenzy at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday when he reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and shared a few laughs with her on the red carpet. He apparently took shots at this second wife and business partner, Angelina Jolie, when he used his acceptance speech to joke about improving his dating life and their bitter break-up.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.)

Pitt took home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood," in which he earned $10 million, roughly half of what he usually makes, Variety reported. The actor was rated one of the world's highest-paid actors list in 2016, raking in $31 million for the year according to the most recent stats from Forbes.

During his speech, he joked: “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part: the guy who gets high takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife, it’s a big stretch — big," which was seemingly a reference to his failed marriage and bitter divorce with Jolie. The camera then panned to an applauding Aniston, who won the SAG award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for “The Morning Show,” which premiered on Apple TV + when that service launched late last year.

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly releasing a new champagne rosé this year. (REUTERS/Luke MacGregor). 

Despite the apparent jab at Jolie, who Forbes says is worth $30 million, the duo is still partners in wine. They plan to release a new bottle, Wine Spectator reported, in the coming months. Nearly four years since their split, rosé drinkers questioned what would happen to their French winery, Chateau Miraval, which they purchased for a reported $60 million in 2012. And career experts say staying civil with an ex you have a joint business venture with can be crucial for brand growth.

"There are a lot of folks who realize they're not good partners in marriage, but they're good business partners," New York City-based career coach Roy Cohen told FOX Business. "When celebrities break up, the brand suffers or has the potential to suffer because it's too deeply embedded in the relationship so there needs to be a way to disengage conflict so it doesn't dilute from the business." The new wine will be a rosé champagne, Pitt and Jolie’s business partner Marc Perrin told Wine Spectator. The project has reportedly been “in development for three or four years,” a source told People.

The Champagne rosé is slated to hit shelves in the coming months, the latest expansion in the Chateau Miraval portfolio. Pitt debuted two new rosé bottles in 2019 including Studio last January and Muse, which was free-flowing at parties in Cannes following a screening of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.”

Miraval Rosé. (Miraval Winery)

The new wine comes after Miravel unveiled a new record-breaking rosé cuvée, Muse de Miraval last year, with each bottle fetching $2,881 for a magnum bottle at an auction in Cannes, a record for a still rose, Wine Spectator reported. The bottle retails at around $321 outside the auction.

A number of exes have collaborated on business ventures post-split. Take HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead. The lucrative real estate experts were married for seven years when they became a staple on the networks "Flip or Flop." They called it quits in 2016 and continued filming the reality series despite Christina admitting "it's beyond awkward," at the time.  And Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony collaborated on Lopez's Spanish album following their 2011 split.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead worked together on their hit HGTV show "Flip or Flop" following their split in 2016.

"A joint business can continue to thrive if there has been communication, a resolution and respect. The issues always arise if there is an ongoing business when you haven't resolved those feelings of anger and rage. If you can rise above and recognize that you may have a common goal -- whether it's children or a business -- you need to be open and honest about the challenges of working together," Cohen said.

Jennifer Lopez and ex Marc Anthony collaborated on her Spanish album after calling it quits in 2016. 

Despite Pitt and Jolie’s divorce, winemaking has still been a joint venture for the pair. “Chateau Miraval began as a project between the Jolie-Pitt and the Perrin family. And now it has grown to include the Peters family. The continuity and the family are very important to Brad and Angelina,” a source told People.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have continued to sell wine under their joint label Miraval. 

The brand, which produces rose, red and white wine, has proven to be profitable. The first 6,000 bottles of rose reportedly sold out within five hours of going on sale online in 2013. The brand was named the “best rose in the world” by Wine Spectator” that same year. And following the duo’s split in 2016, up to 90,000 cases of wine were imported into the U.S., the Hollywood Reporter reported at the time.

