Work with Meghan Markle? Netflix signals it's interested

Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos signaled the streaming service is open to working with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now that the couple has received a stamp of approval from the queen to step down from their royal duties, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Continue Reading Below

An official statement from British monarch Queen Elizabeth II was shared on Instagram Saturday.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TV SPECIAL TO AIR ON FOX

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the statement began. "I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," Queen Elizabeth II added. "It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Sarandos, who was at an event in Los Angeles on the same day as the queen's announcement, shared Netflix's interest in signing Meghan and Harry.

WHAT IS MEGHAN MARKLE'S NET WORTH?

"Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure," he told PA news agency when asked whether the couple was on the platform's radar.

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY MAKE?

Before the decision to step down, fans of Netflix's hit show "The Crown" wondered if Meghan and Harry would be included into the Windsor family drama chronicle, however, showrunner Peter Morgan told Entertainment Weekly that the young couple wouldn't be a fit for the storyline he has in mind. He did say a story could be created when the pair is more established in history, after 20 years or so.

Buckingham Palace offered a more extensive statement on The Royal Family’s website in addition to the queen's remarks, stating the Meghan and Harry will relinquish their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles since they will no longer be working members of the Royal Family, which is different from the pair's initial Jan. 8 announcement that they would step back as senior members to become part-time royals.

MEGHAN MARKLE SIGNS DEAL WITH DISNEY AMID ROYAL EXIT: REPORT

The website, however, still refers to the couple as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, so it appears that those titles will remain.

Meghan and Harry will also have to forfeit official military appointments and public funds. The pair will repay the Sovereign Grant expenditure – $ 3.1 million – which covered the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage. The residence will remain the couple's UK family home. Not so surprisingly, Buckingham Palace did not comment on how funding for security arrangements will go.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Sussexes will be allowed to continue "their private patronages and associations" and are set to be independent by spring 2020.

Now that Meghan and Harry have achieved the independence they were looking for, the world is waiting to see what they do next.

Prior to their royal exit, Harry pitched voice-over work for Meghan at the "Lion King" premiere to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The possibilities right now are endless for them. They need to think about what it is that they like, what they identify with and whether there's a market for that," FOX Business' Trish Regan told People Magazine. "Obvious things might include a book deal if they can really provide insight into what life is like as a royal."

"There will be people that want to work with [Meghan]. There will be investors that want to work with her that will want to be able to help her cash in on that brand. Look at even Chelsea Clinton. She just revealed that she made millions of dollars as a board member on a company because she got stock in the company. There will be boards that want [Meghan and Harry] to join and in exchange, they may get equity value stock in a company." - Trish Regan, FOX Business Host of Trish Regan Primetime

She added, "There's tons of money in businesses that are not acting. And I think that she's smart and savvy enough to be looking around and saying, there's more that I can do. And her husband clearly supports her."