Jennifer Aniston sounds off on Harvey Weinstein's bullying, his 'piggish behavior'

Hollywood veteran Jennifer Aniston said Harvey Weinstein once tried to intimidate her – but the longtime actress wouldn’t back down.

During a recent interview with Variety, Aniston elaborated on what she saw as the movie mogul’s “gross entitlement and piggish behavior.”

Aniston worked with Weinstein on the 2005 movie “Derailed,” with Clive Owen, and said she “had to” spend time with the co-founder of Miramax, the production company behind the film. She got her first taste of Weinstein’s bullying at a premiere dinner, she told the magazine.

“I remember I was sitting at the dinner table with Clive, and our producers and a friend of mine was sitting with me. And he literally came to the table and said to my friend: ‘Get up!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” she recalled. “And so my friend got up and moved and Harvey sat down.”

When asked if Weinstein ever tried to bully her, Aniston responded: “He knew better.”

But she remembered one time when Weinstein flew to London to visit her and tried to coerce her to wear a dress from ex-wife Georgina Chapman’s clothing line, Marchesa, which was new at the time.

“He’d be like, ‘Ok, so I’d like you to wear one of these to the premiere.’ And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn’t what it is today. It was not for me,” she said. “He was like, ‘You have to wear the dress.’”

“That was my only bullying. And I was like, ‘No, I will not wear the dress.’”

"Well, what was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it?!" - - Jennifer Aniston to Variety Magazine

Aniston will soon return to the small screen for the first time since she played Rachel Green in the hit show, "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.