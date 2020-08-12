Expand / Collapse search
New Turkey Dinner candy corn includes 6 Thanksgiving flavors in one bag

The six flavors include green bean, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrots, sweet potato pie and stuffing

Love it or hate it, there’s a new kind of candy corn on shelves -- bringing an entire Thanksgiving dinner into one bag.

Brach’s has released Turkey Dinner candy corn, according to recent reports.

One bag of the Thanksgiving-themed candy corn includes six flavors: green bean, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrots, sweet potato pie and stuffing.

According to a recent review on Instagram, each flavor has a different color combination and some flavors aren’t too bad.

Instagram user puppreviews tasted each flavor, calling the green bean flavor “kind of enjoyable” and the cranberry sauce “delicious” and “sour-sweet.”

Brach's has released Turkey Dinner candy corn with six flavors based on traditional Thanksgiving dishes. (iStock)

The user wasn’t as much of a fan of the turkey and stuffing flavors, saying the roasted turkey flavor was “downright wrong to be in candy, but still enjoyed the taboo experience” and the stuffing flavor was “another forbidden fruit like the turkey one.”

Though puppreviews seemed to be okay with the new flavors overall, many others on social media were less than thrilled -- even candy corn fans.

According to a report from USA Today, 12-ounce bags of Turkey Dinner candy corn are now available at Walgreens for $2.99.

