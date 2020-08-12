Pumking beer creates whiskey: 'Pumpkin pie in a shot glass'

It’s a month away from fall. (Yes, let that sink in.)

STARBUCKS TO REINTRODUCE PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE, EXPAND CURBSIDE PICKUP

As the weather changes, the pumpkin-flavored beverages are primed and ready to return to grocery shelves.

As with most things this year, seasonal drinks are going to look a little bit different. However, this is one change that most likely won’t mind.

The producers of Pumking, the strong – and beloved – pumpkin ale, have created a whiskey of the popular brew described as “pumpkin pie in a -- now -- shot glass,” according to the company.

The 35% alcohol, or 70 proof, Pummking Pumpkin Whiskey was created by Pumking’s distillery, Southern Tier Distilling.

This latest high-proof alcohol will join the long list of other Pumking products, which includes the original ale, an imperial stout and a cold brew coffee, according to Food and Wine.

The new spirit is available at the Lakewood, N.Y., distillery. It will roll out to other states in September.