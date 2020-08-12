Sour Patch Kids store opening in NYC

In “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” the candy man makes the world taste good -- but the kid version may leave more of a sour taste.

The candy brand Sour Patch Kids is opening its first-ever store in New York City, owner Mondelez International announced this week.

It's located at the corner of Broadway and Bond Street in Manhattan, previously the location of candy shop IT’SUGAR, which will operate the Sour Patch store.

The new shop will carry a variety of colorful candy-themed limited edition merch like T-shirts, socks and mugs, according to Mondelez. Of course, it will also carry lots of Sour Patch Kids candy and let visitors make their own custom candy mix or order Sour Patch-inspired treats like smoothies, ice cream, cookies and edible cookie dough.

The store will also offer some Instagram-friendly experiences, including a photo backdrop with a full-size yellow taxi with a Sour Patch Kid behind the wheel.

It’s all about “bringing the beloved Sour Patch kids brand to life through exclusive products and unique experiences,” IT’SUGAR CEO Jeff Rubin said in a written statement.

“It’s incredibly exciting to collaborate with Mondelez International as we launch the world’s first Sour Patch Kids branded store,” Rubin said.

The store opening is set to coincide with reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the candy’s 35th anniversary.

But even if the coronavirus pandemic keeps Sour Patch fans at home for the time being, Sour Patch Kids brand manager Danielle Freid said there’s no need to worry about the store going away. This is to be a permanent brick-and-mortar location, not a pop-up shop.

“With this store as our new permanent home, we want our fans to know that the Kids aren’t going anywhere,” Freid said. “We welcome visitors to join us for a colorful, flavorful experience whenever they’re ready to explore the city again.”

