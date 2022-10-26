Bob Evans sausage products recalled due to potential rubber contamination

More than 7,500 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to federal officials.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) warned consumers that the recalled 1-lb. chubs containing Bob Evans Italian Sausage, which were produced last month, may have thin blue rubber pieces in them.

The recalled raw, Italian pork sausage items were shipped to retailers across the nation, and may still be inside a consumer's fridge or freezer, according to the notice.

The problem was reported to FSIS after Bob Evans Farms Foods Inc. received consumer complaints that there were pieces of rubber reportedly in the product.

To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the consumption of the recalled product. However, the FSIS is urging consumers "not to consume them."

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS said.

Federal officials told consumers to look for the "EST. 6785" inside the USDA mark of inspection to identify the recalled items. The lot code for the products is XEN3663466. They also have a use or freeze-by date of Nov. 26.

This is the second time in recent months that officials announced a massive recall for meat products.

In September, federal health officials warned consumers that over 87,000 pounds of meat products were recalled because they "may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes."

Behrmann Meat and Processing's various ready-to-eat meat products were recalled after testing revealed "Listeria monocytogenes in the processing environment and in products produced by the establishment," according to an earlier recall notice.