Boar's Head discontinues product, closes facility linked to listeria outbreak 'indefinitely'

Boar's Head announced on Friday that it is ‘indefinitely’ closing the Virginia manufacturing plant that's been linked to the deadly listeria outbreak.

"Given the seriousness of the outbreak, and the fact that it originated at Jarratt, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely close this location, which has not been operational since late July 2024," the company said.

The company's Jarratt facility was linked to the deli meat that caused the biggest listeria outbreak since 2011, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nearly 60 people have been sickened, and nine people have died in the outbreak.

"Under these circumstances, we feel that a plant closure is the most prudent course," the company continued.

The company will also permanently discontinue its liverwurst product, which was made at the Jarratt plant.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.