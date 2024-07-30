Boar's Head recalls 7 million pounds of deli meat after being linked to listeria outbreak

The Boar's Head company is expanding a recall of deli meat products that may contain listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).



The recall has been expanded to nearly 7 million additional pounds' worth of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.



According to the FSIS, the recall expansion includes 71 food items produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, by both Boar's Head and Old Country brands.



ALCOHOL, SNACK INDUSTRIES TAKE HIT AS WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS DRIVE HEALTHIER SHOPPING TRENDS: STUDY



"On Monday evening, July 29, 2024, we learned from the USDA that our Strassburger Brand Liverwurst has been linked to the national deli meat Listeria monocytogenes outbreak," wrote Boar's Head on their website.



"Based on this new information, we took steps to ensure we are doing everything possible to protect public health," the company added.

According to the FSIS, "Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems."



JOHNNIE WALKER, CASAMIGOS PARENT COMPANY POSTS FIRST ANNUAL SALES DECLINE SINCE 2020



Boar's Head encourages consumers of potentially contaminated products to return them for a "full refund."



The FSIS also recommends that retail delis "clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces and discard any open meats and cheeses in the deli."



GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE



The recall includes all products produced at the Boar's Head Jarratt, Virginia facility.