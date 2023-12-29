BlendJet recalls 4.8M blenders over broken blades, overheating issues and more than a dozen injuries

BlendJet has voluntarily recalled millions of its portable blenders out of an "abundance of caution" after nearly 50 injuries were reported with the product which overheats and the blender blade breaks while in use, according to federal regulators.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Thursday that about 4.8 million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders are being recalled after the company received approximately 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use. In addition, the CPSC said there were 17 reports of the blender overheating and causing fires that resulted in an estimated $150,000 in property damage.

"In cooperation with the CPSC, BlendJet is voluntarily recalling earlier versions of the BlendJet 2. All BlendJet products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and comply with established industry standards," BlendJet said in a statement on its website.

The recalled blenders were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide as well as online from October 2020 through November 2023. The recalled items were priced between $50 and $75.

BlendJet urged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled blenders. Consumers should also contact the company for a free replacement.

"BlendJet created the portable blender category to enable consumers to make and consume healthy food on the go. In the small number of cases referenced in BlendJet's joint recall announcement with the CPSC, the performance of certain BlendJet 2 units did not meet the company's or our customers' expectations," the company wrote in a press release.

It continued: "While none of the reported incidents resulted in serious injury or significant property damage, out of an abundance of caution, our company updated the base of the BlendJet 2 to feature thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration. These updates were incorporated many months ago into all BlendJet 2 devices manufactured by the company."

In a guidance section on the company’s website, it urges consumers to stop using the recalled blenders.

"You should immediately stop using your BlendJet 2 until you verify if your product is subject to the recall," the company added. "BlendJet will provide owners of affected units who register with a free replacement base unit (and matching lid) for their portable blender."

According to the CPSC, the recalled units include serial numbers where the first 4 digits are between 5201-5542.

BlendJet clarified that current blenders on the market are safe to use as they include an "updated base."

"Any BlendJet 2 with a serial number that begins with 5543 or a greater number is not subject to this recall, as it already features the updated base. The vast majority of customers who purchased a BlendJet 2 in November of this year, or afterwards, received the updated base with their blender," it said.

The blenders were approximately 9.5 inches tall by 3 inches wide. They weighed approximately 1.5 pounds and came in a variety of colors.