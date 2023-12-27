Whole Foods pollock, cod fillets recalled due to undeclared allergen

Fish fillets sold at Whole Foods Markets have been recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen, according to a press release.

Tampa Bay Fisheries of Florida announced the recall on Friday, with the FDA publishing it the following day.

The impacted products are 365 by Whole Foods Market 32 ounce bags of "beer batter pollock" and 12 ounce cartons of "beer batter cod" fillets.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the Tampa Bay Fisheries release states.

The fillets were available for purchase at Whole Foods stores nationwide between Sept. 8 and Dec. 22, 2023.

No illnesses had been reported at the time of the recall, which was put out after it was discovered that the product containing soy had been distributed without the package revealing the presence of soy.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should not consume it, but rather dispose of it, Tampa Bay Fisheries says. Customers with valid receipts can take them into Whole Foods stores for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Tampa Bay Fisheries, Inc. at 800-SEAFOOD (732-3663) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

More information about the frozen products impacted can be found here.