Blackstone seasoning blend recalled over possible salmonella contamination

A Blackstone seasoning blend has been recalled due to a potential risk of salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Blackstone Products of Providence, Utah, announced it was voluntarily recalling certain lots of its Parmesan Ranch seasoning products following the discovery that California Dairies, Inc. recalled dry milk powder due to potential salmonella contamination.

The affected milk powder was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used in the seasoning product, according to the FDA.

The affected products were sold nationwide exclusively through Walmart stores and the Blackstone Products website.

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The recalled products are labeled as Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz seasoning products with item number #4106. The lot code and best-by dates are located on the bottom of the product packaging, according to the FDA.

The recall specifically impacts lot numbers 2025-43282, 2025-46172 and 2026-54751 with "best by" dates of July 2, 2027, Aug. 5, 2027, and Aug. 12, 2027, respectively.

No illnesses have been reported from the affected seasoning products, but the FDA warns salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

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Salmonella is an organism that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in otherwise healthy people, according to the FDA. In rare cases, the infection can enter the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses, including arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

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A representative for Blackstone did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Consumers are urged not to use the recalled seasoning and should dispose of the product immediately.

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The FDA said consumers who purchased the affected products should not consume the seasoning and should throw it away immediately.

Customers who purchased the affected products may contact Blackstone Products at 1-888-879-4610 to receive a replacement product or ask additional questions.