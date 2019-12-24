Billionaires flocking to St. Barths in superyachts for the holidays

Billionaires from all over the world are flocking to St. Barths in their superyachts for the holidays, multiple outlets reported.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s 533-foot mega-yacht, named Eclipse, is one of the most expansive luxury vessels spotted on the Caribbean island, according to Forbes, which has been maintaining a daily list of the yachts and their whereabouts.

Abramovich, who was worth approximately $12.3 billion as of Tuesday morning, owns UK’s Chelsea Football Club, as well a large stake in a Russian steel company, according to Forbes.

He bought Eclipse — the second-largest yacht in the world — in 2010 for almost $400 million, according to the magazine.

The Eclipse boasts two swimming pools, several hot tubs, a dance hall and helicopter pads. It can accommodate more than 100 people including crew, according to the Daily Mail.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was spotted in the Caribbean island on Sunday with gal-pal Lauren Sanchez as the couple boarded a $200 million mega-yacht, owned by DreamWorks billionaire co-founder David Geffen, whose net worth was estimated to be approximately $8.8 billion, as of Tuesday morning.

Bezos — the world’s richest man with a net worth of $131 billion, according to Forbes — and Sanchez were joined by supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Josh Kushner, as well as Dasha Zhukova, Abramovich’s ex-wife, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

Forbes’ unofficial yacht tracker also identified Geffen’s 454-foot yacht, “Rising Sun,” as sailing near St. Barths.

American billionaire investor Ronald Perelman’s 257-foot yacht, C2, was also spotted on the island, according to the Forbes report.

Meanwhile, French luxury giant LVMH owner and billionaire Bernard Arnault’s 333-foot Symphony was reported by the Daily Mail to have been in St. Barths, but was later tracked to Dominica, according to Forbes.

Arnault, worth an estimated $109.9 billion as of Tuesday morning’s Forbes list, is currently the richest person in Europe and the third richest in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

LVMH announced in November it would be buying the New York-based jewelry giant for $16.2 billion, or $135 per share, in a deal that was expected to close midyear 2020. The group already owns luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Celine, Givenchy and more than 70 others.

Other billionaire-owned yachts spotted in the Caribbean, according to Forbes, include 305-foot EOS, which is owned by fashion maven Diane Von Furstenberg and American businessman Barry Diller; as well as Ann Walton, heiress to the Walmart fortune, whose 278-foot superyacht, Aquila, was tracked to Antigua.

