French swimwear brand relaunching Jeff Bezos' infamous octopus-print swim trunks

Well for $260, now you can, as French swimwear brand Vilebrequin has relaunched a pair of swim trunks famously worn by Amazon founder and president Jeff Bezos last summer, according to Business Insider.

Bezos was photographed off the coast of Spain during the summer while wearing the swim trunks while onboard fellow billionaire David Geffen’s $590 million yacht alongside his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, supermodel Karlie Kloss and former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

The octopus-print swimming trunks in question were a part of a 2014 collection, yet the online frenzy caused by Bezos’ summertime attire, as well as his place on the fashion website Lyst’s 10 hottest swimwear items, forced Vilebrequin’s hand in putting them back on the market.

“The frenzy around Jeff Bezos shorts was so big that we have decided to bring back this Spring Summer 2014 print and relaunched a production in a very short period of time,” a Vilebrequin spokesperson told Business Insider.

The Washington Post owner and Amazon figurehead was spotted regularly in the now-infamous swim trunks, causing fans of the internet entrepreneur and media proprietor to search for the trunk’s brand en masse online.

Lyst reports that online shoppers searched for the octopus-print trunks over 4,000 times between April and June of this year, with Vilebrequin seeing a 105 percent increase in page views as well.

The swim trunks’ quick and massive spike in popularity put them on Lyst’s hottest menswear items list, alongside such fashion heavy hitters as Burberry’s train-ticket print-leather card case and Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid SE sneakers, according to Business Insider.

The trunks are currently being sold on both its E.U. and U.S. websites.

