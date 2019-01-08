Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' $250M yacht has helipad, spa: Reports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently purchased 360-foot yacht with a $250 million price tag, according to multiple reports.

Dubbed the “Bravo Eugenia” after Jones’ wife, Gene Jones, the massive boat boasts features such as a “beach club,” gym and a helipad, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The Jones family formally took ownership of the vessel on Dec. 20, according to YachtHarbour.com.

The yacht was constructed by Dutch company Oceanco and engineered by Lateral Naval Architects. It is capable of reaching a top speed of 17.5 knots, or about 20 miles per hour. Other features include a garage for water vehicles and a spa, complete with massage room and sauna.

“Coupled with her hybrid propulsion system, Bravo delivers exceptional performance and is configured to offer multiple operational modes, each matched to the variable operating profile of a yacht designed to adventure autonomously across the world’s oceans,” Lateral Managing Director James Roy said in a press release.

An oil magnate, Jones has owned the NFL’s Cowboys since 1989. He has a personal net worth of $6.8 billion, according to Forbes.

The Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable franchise, with a valuation of $5 billion, according to the publication’s calculations.